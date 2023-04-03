‘Paddington in Peru’ to Commence Production in July

Studiocanal has confirmed that “Paddington in Peru,” the third instalment of the beloved bear’s adventures, will commence production on July 24.

The film is set to be helmed by Dougal Wilson, making his feature film directorial debut. He has previously made commercials for brands including Apple, Ikea and the BBC as well as U.K. department store John Lewis’s annual Christmas commercial. Among his many industry awards and honours, Wilson’s film “We’re the Superhumans” for the Channel 4 Paralympics, garnered two Black D&AD Pencils and the Film Grand Prix at Cannes Lions. He was also nominated by the DGA for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Commercials in 2020.

“As a huge fan of the first two films, I am very excited (if not a little intimidated) to be continuing the story of Paddington. It’s a massive responsibility, but all my efforts will be focussed on making a third film that honours the love so many people have for this very special bear,” Wilson had said last year.

The threequel will again be produced by Studiocanal with Heyday Films following their collaboration on the first two films of the Paddington franchise. Studiocanal is fully financing. The film will be shot on location in London and Peru.

Paddington was last seen on screen in June 2022, as part of a sketch commemorating Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee, which celebrated the 70th anniversary of her ascension to the throne.

“Perhaps you would like a marmalade sandwich? I always keep one for emergencies,” Paddington Bear asks Her Majesty, procuring a sticky treat from his red bucket cap.

“So do I,” the Queen replies, showcasing her own sandwich after reaching into her bag. “I keep mine in here.”

The filming date for “Paddington in Peru” was first reported by Deadline.