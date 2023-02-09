‘Ozark’s’ Alfonso Herrera Cast in La Corriente del Golfo Co-Production ‘Tesis Sobre una Domesticación’ (EXCLUSIVE)

ƒmovieMexico’s Alfonso Herrera, best known for his role as the impetuous nephew looking to usurp his drug lord uncle in “Ozark” and as a former member of the wildly popular band RBD and its TV series “Rebelde,” has joined the cast of “Tesis sobre una domesticación,” a movie adaptation of the multi-awarded novel of trans actress-scribe Camila Sosa Villada.

Now shooting in Argentina, “Tesis…” is a co-production between Argentina’s Laura Huberman, Ramiro Pavón and Gael Garcia Bernal and Diego Luna’s Mexico City-based La Corriente del Golfo.

“Tesis sobre una domesticación” (“Thesis on a Domestication”) relates the story of a successful trans actress (played by Sosa Villalda) and her gay lawyer husband who adopt a child, defying Argentina’s conservative society to form their own family unit. Their attempt at domestic bliss is disrupted when they visit the actress’s home town where her family resides.

Herrera expressed his delight at sharing the big screen with Sosa Villalda “for whom I have deep respect and admiration,” he said. He also stars in Netflix’s upcoming Zack Snyder space fantasy epic, “Rebel Moon.”

In “Tesis…” he plays the successful, charismatic lawyer who has lived in Argentina for some years where he’s had a few girlfriends in order to keep up appearances until he falls for the trans actress with whom he decides to form a family.

“One of the aspects that interests me the most about the lawyer’s character is that he decides to ask himself questions in the face of a relationship that he never expected or projected, and that these questions return to the possibility of love,” said Javier Van de Couter, the film’s director and screenwriter.

Garcia Bernal most recently starred in “Cassandro,” which had its world premiere at Sundance, where he plays a gay lucha libre wrestler. Luna stars in Disney+’s well reviewed “Star Wars” prequel series, “Andor.”

As producers and directors, they have made series, films and podcasts, among them: “Chicuarotes” (Netflix) directed by García Bernal, “Aquí en la Tierra” (Star +) by García Bernal and Kyzza Terrazas; “Pan y Circo” (Prime Video) and “Todo va a estar bien” (Netflix), both directed by Luna.

Both are starring in “La Máquina” (Hulu), helmed by Gabriel Ripstein (“600 Miles”).

Huberman and Pavon produced Ana Katz’s “The Dog who Wouldn’t be Quiet” which had its world premiere at Sundance and clinched the best feature film prize at Rotterdam (IFFR).

Huberman produced “Alanís” (2017) by Anahí Berneri, which took home best director and actress (Sofía Gala Castiglione) at the San Sebastian Festival. She’s also developing as a screenwriter and producer the debut feature of Gastón Margolin and the next films by Julia Solomonoff and Agustina Comedi.

Pavon is a partner at Buenos Aires-based Oh My Gomez! Films which produced Felipe Gómez Aparicio’s “El Perfecto David” (2021), which world premiered at Tribeca. He’s currently developing “María Estela,” penned by Roque Larraquy and is producing “Museo de la noche” by Fermín Eloy Acosta, the docu “Una mujer” by Jeanine Meerapfel and “Malta,” the second film of Natalia Santa.