Oscilloscope Laboratories Buys ‘Once Within a Time,’ New Film From Experimental Legend Godfrey Reggio (EXCLUSIVE)

Oscilloscope Laboratories has acquired North American rights to “Once Within a Time” from Godfrey Reggio, the experimental filmmaker behind the cult masterpiece “Koyaanisqatsi.”

The indie studio will release “Once Within a Time” theatrically in the fall of 2023, following its premiere as part of The Museum of Modern Art’s film series “Total Cinema of Sight and Sound: Godfrey Reggio and Philip Glass,” which runs Sept. 26 – Oct. 4.

The movie is co-directed by Jon Kane, with original music is composed by Philip Glass with additional music and vocals by Sussan Deyhim. Glass, a legendary experimental composer, first worked with Reggio on “Koyaanisqatsi,” which was “presented” by Francis Ford Coppola in 1982. Reggio and Glass have collaborated on seven films over the last four decades, including “Visitors,” “Evidence,” and “Anima Mundi.”

“Once Within a Time” is produced by Mara Campione, and executive produced by Steven Soderbergh, Alexander Rodnyansky, Lawrence Taub, Michael Fitzgerald and Dan Noyes.

It marks Reggio’s return to film after ten years. The film is described as a “bardic fairy tale about the end of the world and the beginning of a new one.” It’s also “tinged with apocalyptic comedy, rapturous cinematography, unforgettable vistas, and the innocence and hopes of a new generation.”

Reggio promises: “You will be surprised how much your ear may see, it shows us a World more real than true. It doesn’t answer your question, it raises a question: Which age is this, the sunset or the dawn? Where all are implicated in this World of Now—Once Within a Time.”

Soderbergh, the Oscar-winning director of “Traffic” who executives produces this film, negotiated the sale with Dan Berger, president of Oscilloscope Laboratories.

“A film can be visionary as hell but if that vision isn’t matched by your distributor, you’re sunk,” Soderbergh said. “Dan and the Oscilloscope team were all over this from the jump, and their excitement and belief has us counting the days until people can see Godfrey’s latest supernova of a movie.”

“’Once Within a Time’ is a rare film that can accurately be referred to as unlike anything you’ve seen before,” Berger said. “It’s a gorgeous, trippy, thought-provoking, and daring work that will wow and surprise audiences. We’re ecstatic to get to be a part of getting this unique work of art in front of people in a theatrical setting to be seen as it should—big and loud.”