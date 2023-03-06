Oscars 2023: The Ultimate Party Guide With Michelle Yeoh, Cate Blanchett, George Clooney, Halle Berry and More

In the final stretch to the Oscars, Hollywood’s A-List and industry insiders get their party on in the days and nights leading up to the big show. From Gina Prince-Bythewood being among the honorees at Essence’s Black Women in Hollywood Awards and a Friday night Versace fashion show to a celebration of Kerry Condon, Jessie Buckley and Eve Hewson at the Oscar Wilde Awards, this year’s Academy Award soirres and events are in full swing.

Of course, the partying continues into the wee hours after the awards are handed out.

Here, Variety gives you this year’s ultimate Oscar party guide.

March 6 – MONDAY

A Conversation with Donatella Versace

The Los Angeles LGBT Center hosts a Q&A with the legendary fashion designer.

The Village at Ed Gould Plaza, Los Angeles

MARCH 8 – WEDNESDAY

Women of the Year Gala

Time magazine celebrates International Women’s Day with its second annual event.

Four Seasons, Beverly Hills

Oscar Week Events: Animation Features

Presentation of clips from nominated animated shorts and animated feature films.

David Geffen Theater, Los Angeles

Icon Mann

Honoring Gina Prince-Bythewood, Reginald Hudlin and Africa Center NYC CEO Uzodinma Iweala. Guests include Halle Berry, Yvonne Orji, Jeremy Pope, Thuso Mbedu, Anika Noni Rose, Bethann Hardison, T.I. and Tiny Harris.

Waldorf Astoria, Beverly Hills

MARCH 9 – THURSDAY

Omega

Oscar winner Ariana DeBose is toasted at a dinner hosted by Swatch Group CEO and Omega US Brand president Arnaud Michon.

Private home, Los Angeles

Artios Awards

Yvette Nicole Brown hosts. Rita Moreno, Leslee Feldman and Jessica Sherman are honored while Utkarsh Ambudkar, Melanie Lynsky, Sam Richardson and Anna Camp present.

Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills

Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards

The 16th annual event honors Gina Prince-Bythewood, Tara Duncan, Danielle Deadwyler, Dominique Thorn and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Fairmont Century Plaza, Century City

Vanities Party: A Night for Young Hollywood

Vanity Fair and TikTok host.

Mes Amis, Los Angeles

Australian Oscars Nominees Reception

Cate Blanchett, Baz Luhrmann and Austin Butler to attend. Hosted by Australian Consul-General Los Angeles Ambassador Jane Duke, Ausfilm, Screen Australia and Australians in Film

Chateau Marmont, West Hollywood

Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration

Hosted by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Anjula Acharia with co-hosts Malala Yousafzai, Mindy Kaling, Kumail Nanjiani, Kal Penn, Aziz Ansari, Bela Bajaria, Radhika Jones, Joseph Patel, Shruti Ganguly and Anita Chatterjee.

Paramount Pictures Studio, Los Angeles

Green Carpet Fashion Awards

Cate Blanchett, Quannah Chasinghorse, Viola Davis, Tom Ford, Simu Liu and Simone Ashley co-host. Ford is also honored with The Visionary Honor for launching the Tom Ford Plastic Innovation Prize in partnership with Lonely Whale, the only global competition focused on creating scalable and biologically degradable alternatives to thin-film plastic.

NeueHouse, Hollywood

Makeup Artistry Dinner

Variety and Armani Beauty celebrate makeup artists Allan Avendaño, Alex Babsky, Kelsey Deenihan Fisher, Kathy Jeung and Cedric Jolivet.

Ardor at the West Hollywood Edition, West Hollywood

MACRO Pre-Oscars Party

The fifth annual event is presented by Chase Sapphire.

Private location, Los Angeles

Oscar Wilde Awards

Kerry Condon, Jessie Buckley and Eve Hewson are honored at the US-Ireland Alliance’s 17th annual event. Musical performance by The Coronas. Guest list includes J.J. Abrams and Katie McGrath, Paul Mescal, Roma Downey, Jason Patric, Alive Eve and OT Fagbenle.

Bad Robot, Santa Monica

Oscar Week Events: Documentaries

Presentation of clips from nominated documentary shorts and documentary feature films.

David Geffen Theater, Los Angeles

MARCH 10 – FRIDAY

ICG Publicists Awards

60th anniversary celebration.

Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills



CAA

The agency’s annual reception celebrates with its A-list clients.

San Vicente Bungalows, West Hollywood

WIF Oscar Party

Marlee Matlin, Siân Heder and WIF board president emerita Cathy Schulman host. Presented by Johnnie Walker, Max Mara and Mercedes-Benz.

NeueHouse, Hollywood

Ecoluxe Celebrity Luncheon & Luxury Lounge

Debbie Durkin’s 17th annual gifting suite benefits Marley’s Mutts Dog Rescue.

Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” Cocktail Party

Vanity Fair editor-in-chief Radhika Jones and Richard Mille’s brand and partnerships director Amanda Mille toast the A24 film.

Mandarin Oriental Residences, Beverly Hills

Donatella Versace. Christopher Polk for Variety

Versace Fashion Show

Creative director Donatella Versace will present the luxury house’s women’s and men’s fall-winter 22/23 collection.

Private location, Los Angeles

Oscar Week Events: Live Action Shorts and International Feature Films

Presentation of clips from nominated live action shorts and international feature films.

David Geffen Theater, Los Angeles

MARCH 11 – SATURDAY

Sketch to Screen Costume Design Panel

UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television host panelists Jenny Beavan (“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”), Ruth Carter (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”), Shirley Kurata (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”), Catherine Martin (“Elvis”) and Mary Zophres (“Babylon”).

James Bridges Theater at UCLA, Los Angeles

Armani

Honoring Michelle Yeoh and hosted by Roberts Armani.

Giorgio Armani, Beverly Hills

Chanel and Charles Finch Dinner

The annual event always draws an A-List crowd, including Kristen Stewart, Jonathan Majors. Regé-Jean Page, Henry Golding, Sienna Miller, Sofia Coppola and Ava DuVernay.

Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel, Beverly Hills

Angela Bassett. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Night Before

Angela Bassett, Cate Blanchett, George Clooney and Emma Thomas & Christopher Nolan co-chair the MPTF fundraiser. Host committee includes Austin Butler, Hong Chau, Kerry Condon, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ana de Armas, Paloma & Vin Diesel, Susan and Robert Downey, Jr., Colin Farrell, Brendan Fraser, Brendan Gleeson, Brian Tyree Henry, Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin, Paul Mescal, Echo and Ke Huy Quan, Diane Warren, Rita Wilson & Tom Hanks and Michelle Yeoh.

Fox Studio Lot, Century City

Oscar Week Events: Makeup and Hairstyling

Presentation of clips from the makeup and hairstyling categories.

David Geffen Theater, Los Angeles

MARCH 12 – SUNDAY

Oscars Night at the Museum

A one-of-a-kind evening celebrating the 95th Academy Awards.

Academy Museum, Los Angeles, CA 90036

Vanity Fair Dinner and After-Party

Editor-in-chief Radhika Jones hosts the magazine’s annual festivities. Chef Evan Funke returns to design the menu.

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Beverly Hills

Elton John AIDS Foundation

Elton John and David Furnish host Academy Awards viewing gala with special guests Eric McCormack and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez. Rina Sawayama performs.

West Hollywood Park, West Holly­wood

Byron Allen & Allen Media Group

Diana Ross performs and Howie Mandel hosts the fifth annual event, which benefits Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Beverly Wilshire Hotel, Beverly Hills

Oscar Viewing Party

Presented by Jonathan Baker, in collaboration with French Riviera Film Festival and Indie Entertainment Media.

Baker Manor, Beverly Hills

Governors Ball

The Academy’s official afterparty. Menu designed by Wolfgang Puck and Eric Klein with pastries by Kamel Guechida and Garry Larduint. Bubbly and drinks by Champagne Fleur de Miraval and Calrendelle, Quintus and Haut-Brion with Tequilla Don Julio cocktails curated by mixologist Charles Joly.

The Ray Dolby Ballroom, Hollywood

A24 After-Party

Soho House, West Hollywood

Paramount Pictures After-Party

Mother Wolf, Hollywood

Warner Bros. Pictures After-Party

Ysabel, West Hollywood