Oscars 2023: The Ultimate Party Guide With Michelle Yeoh, Cate Blanchett, George Clooney, Halle Berry and More

In the final stretch to the Oscars, Hollywood’s A-List and industry insiders get their party on in the days and nights leading up to the big show. From Gina Prince-Bythewood being among the honorees at Essence’s Black Women in Hollywood Awards and a Friday night Versace fashion show to a celebration of Kerry Condon, Jessie Buckley and Eve Hewson at the Oscar Wilde Awards, this year’s Academy Award soirres and events are in full swing.
Of course, the partying continues into the wee hours after the awards are handed out.
Here, Variety gives you this year’s ultimate Oscar party guide.
March 6 – MONDAY
A Conversation with Donatella Versace
The Los Angeles LGBT Center hosts a Q&A with the legendary fashion designer.
The Village at Ed Gould Plaza, Los Angeles
MARCH 8 – WEDNESDAY
Women of the Year Gala
Time magazine celebrates International Women’s Day with its second annual event.
Four Seasons, Beverly Hills
Oscar Week Events: Animation Features
Presentation of clips from nominated animated shorts and animated feature films.
David Geffen Theater, Los Angeles
Icon Mann
Honoring Gina Prince-Bythewood, Reginald Hudlin and Africa Center NYC CEO Uzodinma Iweala. Guests include Halle Berry, Yvonne Orji, Jeremy Pope, Thuso Mbedu, Anika Noni Rose, Bethann Hardison, T.I. and Tiny Harris.
Waldorf Astoria, Beverly Hills
MARCH 9 – THURSDAY
Omega
Oscar winner Ariana DeBose is toasted at a dinner hosted by Swatch Group CEO and Omega US Brand president Arnaud Michon.
Private home, Los Angeles
Artios Awards
Yvette Nicole Brown hosts. Rita Moreno, Leslee Feldman and Jessica Sherman are honored while Utkarsh Ambudkar, Melanie Lynsky, Sam Richardson and Anna Camp present.
Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills
Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards
The 16th annual event honors Gina Prince-Bythewood, Tara Duncan, Danielle Deadwyler, Dominique Thorn and Sheryl Lee Ralph.
Fairmont Century Plaza, Century City
Vanities Party: A Night for Young Hollywood
Vanity Fair and TikTok host.
Mes Amis, Los Angeles
Australian Oscars Nominees Reception
Cate Blanchett, Baz Luhrmann and Austin Butler to attend. Hosted by Australian Consul-General Los Angeles Ambassador Jane Duke, Ausfilm, Screen Australia and Australians in Film
Chateau Marmont, West Hollywood
South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration
Hosted by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Anjula Acharia with co-hosts Malala Yousafzai, Mindy Kaling, Kumail Nanjiani, Kal Penn, Aziz Ansari, Bela Bajaria, Radhika Jones, Joseph Patel, Shruti Ganguly and Anita Chatterjee.
Paramount Pictures Studio, Los Angeles
Green Carpet Fashion Awards
Cate Blanchett, Quannah Chasinghorse, Viola Davis, Tom Ford, Simu Liu and Simone Ashley co-host. Ford is also honored with The Visionary Honor for launching the Tom Ford Plastic Innovation Prize in partnership with Lonely Whale, the only global competition focused on creating scalable and biologically degradable alternatives to thin-film plastic.
NeueHouse, Hollywood
Makeup Artistry Dinner
Variety and Armani Beauty celebrate makeup artists Allan Avendaño, Alex Babsky, Kelsey Deenihan Fisher, Kathy Jeung and Cedric Jolivet.
Ardor at the West Hollywood Edition, West Hollywood
MACRO Pre-Oscars Party
The fifth annual event is presented by Chase Sapphire.
Private location, Los Angeles
Oscar Wilde Awards
Kerry Condon, Jessie Buckley and Eve Hewson are honored at the US-Ireland Alliance’s 17th annual event. Musical performance by The Coronas. Guest list includes J.J. Abrams and Katie McGrath, Paul Mescal, Roma Downey, Jason Patric, Alive Eve and OT Fagbenle.
Bad Robot, Santa Monica
Oscar Week Events: Documentaries
Presentation of clips from nominated documentary shorts and documentary feature films.
David Geffen Theater, Los Angeles
MARCH 10 – FRIDAY
ICG Publicists Awards
60th anniversary celebration.
Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills
CAA
The agency’s annual reception celebrates with its A-list clients.
San Vicente Bungalows, West Hollywood
WIF Oscar Party
Marlee Matlin, Siân Heder and WIF board president emerita Cathy Schulman host. Presented by Johnnie Walker, Max Mara and Mercedes-Benz.
NeueHouse, Hollywood
Ecoluxe Celebrity Luncheon & Luxury Lounge
Debbie Durkin’s 17th annual gifting suite benefits Marley’s Mutts Dog Rescue.
Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” Cocktail Party
Vanity Fair editor-in-chief Radhika Jones and Richard Mille’s brand and partnerships director Amanda Mille toast the A24 film.
Mandarin Oriental Residences, Beverly Hills
Versace Fashion Show
Creative director Donatella Versace will present the luxury house’s women’s and men’s fall-winter 22/23 collection.
Private location, Los Angeles
Oscar Week Events: Live Action Shorts and International Feature Films
Presentation of clips from nominated live action shorts and international feature films.
David Geffen Theater, Los Angeles
MARCH 11 – SATURDAY
Sketch to Screen Costume Design Panel
UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television host panelists Jenny Beavan (“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”), Ruth Carter (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”), Shirley Kurata (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”), Catherine Martin (“Elvis”) and Mary Zophres (“Babylon”).
James Bridges Theater at UCLA, Los Angeles
Armani
Honoring Michelle Yeoh and hosted by Roberts Armani.
Giorgio Armani, Beverly Hills
Chanel and Charles Finch Dinner
The annual event always draws an A-List crowd, including Kristen Stewart, Jonathan Majors. Regé-Jean Page, Henry Golding, Sienna Miller, Sofia Coppola and Ava DuVernay.
Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel, Beverly Hills
Night Before
Angela Bassett, Cate Blanchett, George Clooney and Emma Thomas & Christopher Nolan co-chair the MPTF fundraiser. Host committee includes Austin Butler, Hong Chau, Kerry Condon, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ana de Armas, Paloma & Vin Diesel, Susan and Robert Downey, Jr., Colin Farrell, Brendan Fraser, Brendan Gleeson, Brian Tyree Henry, Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin, Paul Mescal, Echo and Ke Huy Quan, Diane Warren, Rita Wilson & Tom Hanks and Michelle Yeoh.
Fox Studio Lot, Century City
Oscar Week Events: Makeup and Hairstyling
Presentation of clips from the makeup and hairstyling categories.
David Geffen Theater, Los Angeles
MARCH 12 – SUNDAY
Oscars Night at the Museum
A one-of-a-kind evening celebrating the 95th Academy Awards.
Academy Museum, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Vanity Fair Dinner and After-Party
Editor-in-chief Radhika Jones hosts the magazine’s annual festivities. Chef Evan Funke returns to design the menu.
Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Beverly Hills
Elton John AIDS Foundation
Elton John and David Furnish host Academy Awards viewing gala with special guests Eric McCormack and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez. Rina Sawayama performs.
West Hollywood Park, West Hollywood
Byron Allen & Allen Media Group
Diana Ross performs and Howie Mandel hosts the fifth annual event, which benefits Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.
Beverly Wilshire Hotel, Beverly Hills
Oscar Viewing Party
Presented by Jonathan Baker, in collaboration with French Riviera Film Festival and Indie Entertainment Media.
Baker Manor, Beverly Hills
Governors Ball
The Academy’s official afterparty. Menu designed by Wolfgang Puck and Eric Klein with pastries by Kamel Guechida and Garry Larduint. Bubbly and drinks by Champagne Fleur de Miraval and Calrendelle, Quintus and Haut-Brion with Tequilla Don Julio cocktails curated by mixologist Charles Joly.
The Ray Dolby Ballroom, Hollywood
A24 After-Party
Soho House, West Hollywood
Paramount Pictures After-Party
Mother Wolf, Hollywood
Warner Bros. Pictures After-Party
Ysabel, West Hollywood