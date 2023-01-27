Oscar Nominees Sara Dosa, Shaunak Sen, Daniel Roher to Present at Australian International Documentary Conference

Sara Dosa, India’s Shaunak Sen and Canada’s Daniel Roher, directors of three documentaries which recently picked up Academy Award nominations, are set as speakers at the upcoming Australian International Documentary Conference.



The AIDC this week announced the full program for its 2023 event which will place in person in Melbourne March 5-8, with an online only international marketplace March 9 -11.



Dosa is the director of “Fire of Love,” Sen director of “All That Breathes” and Roher director of “Navalny.”



Other notable speakers include New Zealand’s David Farrier (“Dark Tourist”), acclaimed Aboriginal filmmaker Dean Gibson, (“Incarceration Nation”) and Australian filmmaker Emma Sullivan ( “Into The Deep”).



With Agents of Change as its unifying theme, the conference will host over 40 sessions, 120 speakers and more than 100 key decision makers from major broadcasters, streamers, distributors and sales agents.



On the business front, AIDC will see an extensive line-up from global streamers in attendance, including Prime Video, Stan, Netflix, Hulu, DocPlay, Paramount ANZ, and ESPN, representatives from broadcasters including National Geographic, BBC, Arte, PBS, NHK, ZDF, EBS Korea, TRT World, A&E, Al Jazeera, ABC (Australia). Distributor participants include A24, Dogwoof, Sandbox Films, Cat&Docs, Autlook Films, TVF International and Sideways Film.



Unlocking funding and financing opportunities, there will be A$350,000 ($249,000) in project development, awards, prizes and professional development opportunities for new nonfiction content, provided by partners including Screen Australia, Shark Island Foundation, DocPlay and The Post Lounge, and through awards partnerships with AFTRS, Deakin Motion Lab, Artisan Post Group and Film Finances.



“We are thrilled to announce such a word-class program of speakers, sessions and screenings, guaranteed to entertain and inspire,” said Natasha Gadd, CEO and AIDC creative director.