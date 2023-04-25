‘Not Your Mama’s ‘Color Purple”: Oprah Hypes Electric First Footage of Movie Musical at CinemaCon

Without giving away a single favorite thing, Oprah Winfrey brought the house down with a surprise appearance at CinemaCon 2023.

Revelers at the annual convention of movie theater owners were delighted by the mogul’s cameo at Tuesday’s presentation from Warner Bros. Pictures. Winfrey is a producer on the studio’s upcoming movie musical “The Color Purple,” based on the 1985 Steven Spielberg classic in which the former daytime host starred.

“‘The Color Purple’ in 1985 was the biggest and most important thing that happened to me. This is a full circle moment to be part of this film. It holds great personal meaning,” Winfrey told the crowd.

Appearing with director Blitz Bazawule, the pair showed the first footage ever screened from the project — a rousing and lush production that particularly showcased femme fatale Taraji P. Henson.

The film will open this coming Christmas Day, and boasts serious musical and Hollywood star power. “American Idol” winner Fantasia Barrino will reprise the role of Celie, which she originated to acclaim in the Broadway show produced by Winfrey, Quincy Jones and Scott Sanders. Joining her in the ensemble is Henson, “The Little Mermaid” star Halle Bailey, Colman Domingo, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, H.E.R., Danielle Brooks, David Alan Grier, Corey Hawkins, Elizabeth Marvel and Louis Gossett Jr.

Winfrey clarified that mothers will love this update on the classic film, one that is elevated by “a musical factor that is so dynamic.” She also said “the magical realism is so perfected here.”

Bazawule is directing, best known for his work on Beyoncé’s gorgeous visual album “Black Is King,” as well “The Burial of Kojo” and “Cherish the Day.” Marcus Gardley (“The Chi”) wrote the script, based on Alice Walker’s novel, the Spielberg film and the stage musical (book by Marsha Norman, music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Stephen Bray and the late Allee Willis).