New ‘Oppenheimer’ Trailer Reveals a Sad Albert Einstein, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr. and More in Christopher Nolan’s Star-Studded Movie

A brand new trailer for “Oppenheimer,” the upcoming film from director Christopher Nolan, was released Monday by Universal Pictures in anticipation of the feature’s July debut.

Set to a dramatic score from Ludwig Göransson, the newly-dropped teaser offers closer looks at the key players of the Manhattan Project, as portrayed by a star-studded cast including Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Leslie Groves Jr. and Tom Conti, who appears briefly as a somber looking Albert Einstein.

“Oppenheimer” centers around the legacy of J. Robert Oppenheimer (Murphy), who is credited as the inventor of the atomic bomb. Based on the biographical novel “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer,” the film follows the physicist as he works alongside a team of government scientists to develop nuclear weapons in the early 1940s.

Murphy has collaborated with Nolan on past films such as “Inception,” “Dunkirk” and “The Dark Knight” trilogy, though “Oppenheimer” marks the performer’s first time taking on a lead role in one of the director’s films.

Other actors confirmed to appear in the film include Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Benny Safdie, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, Josh Peck, Jason Clarke, David Dastmalchian, Alex Wolff, Gary Oldman and James D’Arcy.

In preparation for the film’s release this summer, the British Film Institute announced they will re-release some of Nolan’s films in theaters. “The Dark Knight” saga, “Inception,” “Interstellar,” “Tenet” and “Dunkirk” will all be available for theatrical viewing in 70mm IMAX.

“Oppenheimer” will hit theaters globally on July 21. Watch the new trailer below.