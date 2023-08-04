Cillian Murphy Says ‘Oppenheimer’ Deleted Scenes Don’t Exist: Christopher Nolan Doesn’t ‘Fiddle Around Trying to Change the Story’

“Oppenheimer” is Christopher Nolan’s longest movie at 180 minutes, but don’t expect it to get even longer whenever it arrives on home video. Neither a director’s cut of the atomic bomb epic nor deleted scenes from the movie exist, Cillian Murphy recently told Collider.

“There’s no deleted scenes in Chris Nolan movies,” Murphy added. “That’s why there are no DVD extras on his movies because the script is the movie. He knows exactly what’s going to end up – he’s not fiddling around with it trying to change the story. That is the movie.”

Nolan’s movies are often big-budget productions (“Oppenheimer” carried a $100 million price tag), and his decision to shoot on film doesn’t make things cheaper. Nolan goes into his film shoots knowing exactly what he needs to capture, nothing more and nothing less.

“I tend to try and weed things out on paper because it’s crazy expensive to shoot things that aren’t going to be in the film,” the director previously told MTV.com. “It also takes up a lot of time and energy. Pretty much with all my films, there are very few deleted scenes, which always disappoints the DVD crowd.”

At three hours, “Oppenheimer” has an Imax film print that weighs some 600 pounds and runs 11 miles long. He shot the movie using large format film cameras. Nolan told AP before the movie opened in theaters that the “best possible experience” for viewing “Oppenheimer” is the Imax 70mm film format. However, that format only exists in 25 theaters across North America.

“The sharpness and the clarity and the depth of the image is unparalleled,” Nolan said. “The headline, for me, is by shooting on Imax 70mm film, you’re really letting the screen disappear. You’re getting a feeling of 3D without the glasses. You’ve got a huge screen and you’re filling the peripheral vision of the audience. You’re immersing them in the world of the film.”

“Oppenheimer” has crossed the $400 million mark at the worldwide box office. The film is now playing nationwide from Universal Pictures.