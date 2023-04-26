‘Onyx the Fortuitous and the Talisman of Souls,’ Film Starring Andrew Bowser’s Viral Character, Gets Theatrical Release This Fall (EXCLUSIVE)

Cinedigm has acquired the North American rights to horror-comedy film “Onyx the Fortuitous and the Talisman of Souls,” which will be released in theaters this fall, Variety has learned exclusively.

The film is based on writer, director and star Andrew Bowser’s viral character, Onyx, which has accumulated over 300 million views online with over 1 million followers on TikTok. According to the film’s official plot description, as an “amateur occultist, [Onyx] learns that sometimes when you raise HELL…you get a little burned.” Just when Onyx is about to give up his paranormal pursuits, he receives an invitation to meet with his idol, Bartok the Great, to take part in a ritual to revive an ancient demon. Onyx makes friends with fellow disciples as things take a turn for the worst and they battle to keep their souls.

The film also stars Jeffrey Combs, Barbara Crampton, Ralph Ineson, Rivkah Reyes, TC Carson, Arden Myrin and Melanie Chandra. Per Bloody Disgusting, the horror film is said to combine aspects of “endearing quirkiness, endless ’80s/’90s influences and horror whimsy” that audiences know and love from Onyx’s online presence.

“Get ready to be transported back in time with this hilarious throwback to ’80s horror that will have you laughing and screaming in equal measure,” said Brad Miska, managing director of Bloody Disgusting/Cinedigm. “It’s ‘Elvira: Mistress of the Dark’ meets ‘Fright Night,’ ‘Beetlejuice’ and even ‘Ernest Scared Stupid’ with practical effects that will leave you speechless. If you’re a fan of the viral sensation that is Onyx, you won’t want to miss this uproariously fun adventure on the big screen this fall.”

“Onyx the Fortuitous and the Talisman of Souls” premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival Midnight Section. Cinedigm, too, will exclusively debut “Onyx the Fortuitous and the Talisman of Souls” on the company’s horror streaming service, Screambox.

Bowser produced the film along with Clark Baker, Michael Mobley and Olivia Taylor Dudley. The deal was negotiated by Brandon Hill, director of acquisitions, on behalf of Cinedigm and Pip Ngo on behalf of XYZ Films.