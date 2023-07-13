WME Signs Record-Breaking Pro Skateboarder Nyjah Huston (EXCLUSIVE)

Talent house WME has signed Nyjah Huston, a decorated athlete and endorsement machine who is largely considered one of the best pro skateboarders of all time.



Huston picked up a skateboard at 5 years old and quickly proved a prodigy, landing his first sponsorship from Element Skateboards at age 7. By 10 years old, he won the Tampa Am and the next year entered the X-Games (the youngest person ever to compete at the time). Along with numerous Street League event wins, Huston has earned 13 X-Games Gold Medals, 6 World Championship titles, and qualified for the inaugural U.S. Olympic Skateboarding Team.

“The global world of skateboarding is so much more than a sport. It is a lifestyle that we see on the streets and on our tv screens. I’m at a point in my career where I’m still hungry and have a lot more left in me,” Huston said of the signing. :I’m thrilled to join WME and excited to see how we can further my growth and the growth of street skateboarding.”

WME will represent Huston in all areas, in and out of the skate park, including sponsorships and brand deals, content, production and directing (signaling the 28-year-old wants to move behind the camera).

Huston’s brand partners include Nike and Monster. He created a popular signature shoe line with the latter. His products range from toys with Tech Deck to a namesake IPA at Black Plague Brewing.

On the philanthropic side, Huston works with nonprofits such as Miracles for Kids and Make-A-Wish Foundation. He also founded his own clean water charity, Let it Flow, in acknowledgment of the scarcity of running water in Puerto Rico (where Huston spent a part of his childhood).