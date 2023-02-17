Nolan Gallagher Steps Down as CEO of Gravitas Ventures

Nolan Gallagher, the founder of Gravitas Ventures, will step down as CEO and leaving the film company on March 31, 2023.

Gravitas was sold to Anthem Sports & Entertainment, the owner of Fight Network and HD Net Movies, in November 2021. Gravitas has released more than 3,000 films on video on demand (VOD) during Gallagher’s time at the company. Some of those films also had theatrical releases. Gravitas’ recent films include “Mack & Rita” with Diane Keaton; “Our Friend,” starring Casey Affleck, Dakota Johnson, and Jason Segel; and “Vanguard,” starring Jackie Chan.

Anthem said it has retained an advisor to identify a successor to Gallagher and expects to make a decision within the coming months.

In 2019, Gallagher and co-owners Michael Murphy and Brendan Gallagher moved Gravitas Ventures from Los Angeles to Cleveland, Ohio. Gallagher and Murphy recently announced they were awarded ownership of a Major League Soccer (MLS) Next Pro men’s professional soccer team that will begin play in 2025. It will also be based in Cleveland.

“I and by extension Gravitas have been so fortunate to have collaborated with so many talented directors, producers, actors, and media executive over the last 17 years,” Gallagher said in a statement. “To have had a front row seat and active hand in the birth, growth, and maturation of how audiences enjoy compelling stories on video on demand has been personally and professionally rewarding.”

“We thank Nolan for his leadership at Gravitas and wish him well as he starts his next entrepreneurial journey in his hometown”, said Anthem CEO Len Asper. “In the last year Nolan has worked closely with the Anthem executive team to hire and promote from within the next chapter of Gravitas’ leadership and to help ensure Gravitas’s filmmakers, producers and stakeholders continue to receive world class service.”