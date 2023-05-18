×
‘Nimona’ Trailer: Netflix Teases Graphic Novel Adaptation Starring Chloë Grace Moretz and Riz Ahmed

NIMONA - A Knight (Riz Ahmed) is framed for a crime he didn't commit and the only person who can help him prove his innocence is Nimona (Chloë Grace Moretz), a shape-shifting teen who might also be a monster he's sworn to kill. Set in a techno-medieval world unlike anything animation has tackled before, this is a story about the labels we assign to people and the shapeshifter who refuses to be defined by anyone. Cr: Netflix © 2022
Fans of the Tumblr comic series “Nimona” can finally take a peek at Netflix’s upcoming animated feature film adaptation.

“Nimona,” set in a techno-medieval landscape where magic and technology combine, follows shape-shifting teenager Nimona (Moretz) as she tries to prove the innocence of wrongly convicted Knight Ballister Boldheart (Ahmed).

Joining Moretz and Ahmed in the film are Frances Conroy, Lorraine Toussaint, Beck Bennett, RuPaul Charles, Indya Moore, Julio Torres and Sarah Sherman.

In 2015, the internet comic was published by HarperCollins, becoming a New York Times bestselling graphic novel. Twentieth Century Fox Animation initially acquired the rights to the film, based on cartoonist ND Stevenson’s webcomics, and planned to release the film in 2020 with “Big Hero 6” animator Patrick Osborne to direct. But when Disney acquired Fox in 2019, the company shuttered animation house Blue Sky Studios and canceled the project. In April 2022, Netflix announced it had acquired the film, with Ahmed and Moretz attached.

Nick Bruno and Troy Quane (“Spies in Disguise”) serve as co-directors, with DNEG Animation animating the film. Robert L. Baird, Megan Ellison and Andrew Millstein serve as executive producers, with Roy Lee, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary serving as producers.

The film’s release date has yet to be announced, but Netflix revealed a screening of “Nimona” will be featured at Annecy International Animation Film Festival. The film will premiere at the France-based festival during the Netflix animation showcase on June 15.

Academy Award winner Ahmed is best known for his Oscar-nominated performance in “Sound of Metal,” while Moretz’s notable credits include “Kick-Ass,” “Let Me In” and “If I Stay.”

Check out the “Nimona” official trailer below.

