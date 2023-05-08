Nicole Kidman’s AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Postponed Due to Writers Strike

The American Film Institute has postponed its annual Life Achievement Award, which was set to honor Nicole Kidman, due to the ongoing writers strike. The indefinitely delayed tribute gala was scheduled for June 10 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

“For nearly half a century, the AFI Life Achievement Award has convened artists and audiences in celebration of excellence in the art form,” the organization said in a statement. “Due to the division in our community at this time, AFI has decided to postpone this year’s event with the goal to offer a celebratory environment worthy of our recipient.”

When she was selected for the accolade in November, AFI Board of Trustees chair Kathleen Kennedy said in a statement, “Nicole Kidman has enchanted audiences for decades with the daring of her artistry and the glamour of a screen icon. She is a force both brave in her choices and bold in each performance.”

Considered one of the best actors of her generation. Kidman has an Oscar for “The Hours” and nominations for “Moulin Rouge,” “Rabbit Hole,” “Lion” and “Being the Ricardos.” She also has two Emmys for “Big Little Lies” and a Golden Globe nod for “The Undoing.” And she is the unofficial spokesperson of AMC Theatres.

As for AFI’s Life Achievement Award, the event’s organizers usually gather A-list friends and collaborators to toast the night’s guest of honor. But this kind of curated event is not possible during the writers strike because WGA members can’t write or work on projects, including awards ceremonies. (AFI’s fete isn’t live but it airs on television at a later date.) It’s unclear how long the strike, which is the first in 15 years, will last.