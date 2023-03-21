‘You Hurt My Feelings’ Trailer: Julia Louis-Dreyfus Wonders Whether Honesty Is Always the Best Policy in Nicole Holofcener’s Sundance Dramedy

After “Enough Said,” Julia Louis-Dreyfus reunites once more with Nicole Holofcener in the filmmaker’s recent Sundance feature “You Hurt My Feelings.”

A24 released the first official trailer for the upcoming dramedy, “You Hurt My Feelings,” starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Beth and Tobias Menzies as Don, a married couple who have reached romantic and professional crossroads.

Holofcener wrote and directed the film, her second indie collaboration with Louis-Dreyfus, which co-stars Menzies (“The Crown”), David Cross (“Arrested Development”), Jeannie Berlin (“The Heartbreak Kid”), Arian Moayed (“Succession”), Michaela Watkins (“The Unicorn”), Amber Tamblyn (“The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants”), Owen Teague (“It”) and Zach Cherry (“Severance”).

“You Hurt My Feelings” follows Beth, a successful author of an intimate memoir, as she works on her first novel with a seemingly loving circle of support — that is until she hears what her husband Don really thinks of her work. After years of support and encouragement, Beth has to grapple with this newfound betrayal. As the couple attempts to remedy the situation and get their marriage back on track, the two also separately wrestle with navigating new stages of their careers.

The film made its premiere at the recent Sundance film festival and has received favorable reviews, with Variety‘s Owen Gleiberman praising Holofcener and her “humane snarky effervescence.” A24 will release the film in theaters on May 26.

Watch the “You Hurt My Feelings” trailer below.