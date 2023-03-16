Nicolas Cage’s ‘Sympathy for the Devil’ Acquired by RLJE Films

RLJE Films has acquired the North America, U.K., Ireland, Australia and New Zealand rights to “Sympathy for the Devil,” an upcoming psychological thriller starring Nicolas Cage (“Mandy”) and Joel Kinnaman (“The Suicide Squad” film series).

An agreement was reached between RLJE Films chief acquisitions officer Mark Ward and Christian Mercuri’s Capstone Global, an international company in charge of the feature’s global sales.

“This is our eighth collaboration with Nicolas Cage, which includes ‘Mandy’ — a critically-acclaimed film that has a huge cult following,” Ward said. “Once again, he doesn’t disappoint. In this film, Cage and Joel Kinnaman bring to life a suspenseful tale on screen that will keep audiences guessing.”

“Sympathy for the Devil” features Kinnaman as a nameless driver who is forced to taxi a mysterious passenger (Cage) at gunpoint. Other actors confirmed to appear in the film are Kaiwi Lyman, Cameron Lee Price, Burns Burns, Rich Hopkins, Nancy Good, Alexis Zollicoffer, Oliver McCallum, Annisse White and Danny Tesla.

The film marks the feature debut for screenwriter Luke Paradise and a return to the director’s chair for Yuval Adler (“The Operative”), who last directed 2020’s “The Secrets We Keep.”

In addition to acting in the film, Cage also serves as a producer on the project along with Alex Lebovici (“Barbarian”), Allan Ungar (“Bandit”) and Stuart Manashil (“Pieces of a Woman”). Executive producers include Paradise, Christian Mercuri, David Haring, Marc Goldberg, David Sullivan, Tim Moore, Jason Soto, Courtney Chenn and Waylen Lin.

The horror flick is currently in post-production and scheduled for a July 28 release.