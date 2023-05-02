Nicolas Cage’s Earliest Memory Is Actually Being in the Womb: ‘I Could See Faces in the Dark’ and ‘Vocal Vibrations’

Nicolas Cage took a questionnaire for Stephen Colbert during a recent visit to “The Tonight Show” and revealed in typical Cage fashion that his earliest childhood memory is actually being in his mother’s womb.

“Let me think. Listen, I know this sounds really far out and I don’t know if it’s real or not, but sometimes I think I can go all the way back to in-utero and feeling like I could see faces in the dark or something,” Cage said. “I know that sounds powerfully abstract, but that somehow seems like maybe it happened.”

“Now that I am no longer in utero, I would have to imagine it was perhaps vocal vibrations resonating through to me at that stage,” Cage added. “That’s going way back. I don’t know. That comes to mind… I don’t even know if I remember being in utero, but that thought has crossed my mind.”

Cage was also in peak form when asked by Colbert what happens when we die.

“Oh, wow. Nobody really knows, I don’t know,” Cage said. “They say that electricity is forever eternal. That the spark keeps going. I like to think whatever spark is animating our bodies, once the body passes on, that the spark continues to go. But whether or not that electricity has consciousness or not, who can really say?”

Cage most recently starred as Dracula in Universal’s “Renfield,” which has fizzled at the box office with just $16 million domestically and $22 million worldwide. The horror comedy is a rare misstep for Universal this year, as the studio has over-performed with many 2023 releases like “M3GAN” and “Cocaine Bear.”