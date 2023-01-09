Nicolas Cage Is ‘Not Down’ to Join ‘Star Wars’ Franchise: ‘I’m a Trekkie… I’m Not in the Star Wars Family’

Nicolas Cage is not interested in joining the “Star Wars” franchise, be it a movie or a Disney+ series like “The Mandalorian.” Cage’s “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” co-star Pedro Pascal is the lead of “The Mandalorian” and once said he wanted to recruit Cage onto the show. Asked about this by Yahoo Entertainment, Cage rejected the idea of joining any “Star Wars” property because his loyalty lies with “Star Trek.”

“I’m not really down,” Cage said, noting he grew up watching William Shatner as Captain Kirk and idolizing the original “Star Trek” series. “I’m a Trekkie, man. I’m on the Star Trek Enterprise. That’s where I roll.”

“I thought [Chris] Pine was terrific in the movies,” Cage continued. “I think the movies are outstanding. I like the political and the sociological [messages]. To me what science fiction is really all about and why it’s such an important genre is that really you can say whatever you want, however, you feel. “You put it on a different planet, you put it in a different time or in the future, and without people just jumping on you, you can really express your thoughts like Orwell or whomever in the science fiction format. And ‘Star Trek’ really embraced that.”

Cage concluded, “I’m not in the ‘Star Wars’ family. I’m in the ‘Star Trek’ family.”

Whether or not Cage makes it onto the Enterprise remains to be seen. While not necessarily a franchise, Cage will be putting his own spin on the Dracula IP when he stars as the iconic vampire in Universal’s upcoming action comedy “Renfield,” opening in theaters April 14.