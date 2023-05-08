Nicolas Cage, Bill Skarsgård Playing Father and Son Arms Dealers in ‘Lord of War’ Sequel for Andrew Niccol, Vendôme Group

Nicolas Cage will return to the shadowy world of illegal weapons sales, but this time, it’s become a family affair.

The Oscar-winning star will reunite with writer and director Andrew Niccol on “Lords Of War,” the sequel to their 2005 crime thriller, “Lord Of War.” Cage will reprise his role as morally compromised arms dealer Yuri Orlov with “It’s” Bill Skarsgård co-starring as his son, who is a chip off the old block. Vendôme Group is backing the project, which is set to begin principal photography in the fall of 2023.

FilmNation Entertainment will represent the international sales rights and introduce the film at the Cannes Film Festival, while CAA Media Finance will handle the domestic rights. Philippe Rousselet and Fabrice Gianfermi who produced the original are producing under their Vendôme Pictures banner, alongside Cage under his company, Saturn Films. Skarsgård is executive producing.

“Lords of War” finds Orlov (Cage), the world’s most notorious gunrunner, as he discovers that he has a son, Anton (Skarsgård), who is trying to top his dad. Anton is amassing a mercenary army to fight America’s Middle East conflicts. This triggers an intergenerational bitter rivalry, one that pits father and son against each other.

“There is so much more to explore with these characters,” Niccol said. “Plato said it best – ‘Only the dead have seen the end of war.’ I’m looking forward to spending more time in the company of the charming devil that is Yuri Orlov and now his illegitimate son – who turns out to not be legitimate in any way.”

Commenting on the film, Vendôme’s Philippe Rousselet said: “The ‘Lord of War’ world has no shortage of ammunition in the possibilities of stories we can tell, and we are very excited to tell yet another one that follows Yuri and Anton’s dangerous journey.”

Niccol is a writer and director best known for his work on the “The Truman Show” screenplay which landed him an Academy Award nomination. He went on to direct his own screenplays with credits including: “Anon” starring Clive Owen and Amanda Seyfried; “Good Kill” starring Ethan Hawke, January Jones and Zoe Kravitz; and “The Host” starring Saoirse Ronan.

Cage won an Academy Award for his performance in “Leaving Las Vegas” and was nominated for “Adaptation.” Recent credits include “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” “Pig” and “Renfield.”

Skarsgård most recently starred in “John Wick: Chapter 4” alongside Keanu Reeves and will apper in the reimagining of “The Crow,” which is directed by Rupert Sanders.

Vendôme produced the 2022 Academy Award Best Picture winner, “CODA.”

Niccol is repped by CAA and attorney John LaViolette. Cage is repped by WME and Stride Management. Skarsgård is represented by WME and Magnolia Entertainment.