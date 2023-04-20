Nicholas Hoult Says Losing Batman to ‘Brilliant’ Robert Pattinson Made Sense: I Didn’t ‘Fit as Well Into That World as Rob Did’

Nicholas Hoult confirmed in a recent interview with The Guardian that he lost out on roles in “The Batman,” “Mission: Impossible 7” and “Top Gun: Maverick” all in a row. In a new interview with GQ España, the actor stressed that he is “happy” with his career despite these “disappointments.” Hoult also went into a bit more detail about the experience of losing the title role in “The Batman” to Robert Pattinson.

“Of course,” Hoult said when asked if he would’ve liked to play Bruce Wayne/Batman. “I’m sure if you ask most people, they’ll tell you they’d want to portray that role. I think Matt Reeves’ ideas were fantastic and he made a brilliant movie. And I also think that Rob [Pattinson] did an amazing job with the character, and I loved seeing him in it. So I don’t think I would have done as good a job as him ultimately. I don’t think I could have fit as well into the world that Matt created as Rob did.”

“When they tell you for the first time that it’s not you, it’s painful, but then you have to accept it as normality,” Hoult continued. “I think that’s probably a strength of mine as an actor as well. I can accept that they didn’t cast me pretty well and when I see the chosen actor doing a great job, and I enjoy it, and it’s good, I’m like, ‘oh yeah, they made the right choice. They knew what they were doing.’ So it’s not like I’m sitting there like, ‘Oh, I’m not going to watch it now.’ It’s a good movie and Rob is brilliant in it.”

With Reeves behind the camera and Pattinson front and center, “The Batman” earned rave reviews and $770 million at the worldwide box office. Variety film critic Owen Gleiberman even named the superhero tentpole the third best movie of 2022.

Pattinson and Reeves are expected to start shooting “The Batman Part II” in the fall, with a spinoff series centered on Colin Farrell’s The Penguin coming to Max in 2024.