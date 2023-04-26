‘Next Goal Wins’ Trailer: Michael Fassbender Plays an Unorthodox Soccer Coach in Taika Waititi’s New Comedy-Drama

Searchlight Pictures has released the trailer for Taika Waititi’s upcoming sports comedy-drama film, “Next Goal Wins.”

Based on directors Mike Brett and Steve Jamison’s 2014 documentary of the same name, “Next Goal Wins” follows the true story of unorthodox coach Thomas Rongen (Michael Fassbender) as he attempts to turn the American Samoa national soccer team into champions. The film takes place after the soccer team’s infamous 31-0 FIFA loss in 2001.

Along with Fassbender, the film stars Elisabeth Moss, Will Arnett, Uli Latukefu, Rhys Darby, Oscar Kightley, David Fane, Lehi Falepapalangi, Semu Filipo, Rachel House, Angus Sampson, Frankie Adams, Beulah Koale, Sisa Grey, Russell Satele, Karim Benz, and Chris Aloso. Variety exclusively reported in Nov. 2019 that Kaimana, a fa’afafine non-binary actor, will portray Jaiyah Saelua, the first non-binary player to compete in a men’s FIFA World Cup qualifier.

“It was vital,” Waititi told Variety about casting a non-binary actor for the role. “There was no way we would have approached it in any other way.”

Waititi’s recent filmography includes directing Marvel’s “Thor: Love and Thunder,” playing Blackbeard on HBO’s “Our Flag Means Death” pirate comedy and co-creating Hulu’s “Reservation Dogs,” which was renewed for Season 3.

“Next Goal Wins” is written by Iain Morris and Waititi, who also directs the film. Waititi also produced alongside Brett, Jamison, Garrett Basch and Jonathan Cavendish. Production began in Honolulu in November 2019 and wrapped in 2020, but reshoots were later held after Armie Hammer was replaced by Arnett.

“Next Goal Wins” premieres in theaters November 17. Watch the full trailer below.