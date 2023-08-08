New York Film Festival Unveils 2023 Lineup: ‘Zone of Interest,’ ‘Poor Things,’ ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ and More

Cannes favorites including Jonathan Glazer’s searing drama “The Zone of Interest” and Justine Triet’s Palme d’Or winning crime thriller “Anatomy of a Fall” will play at this year’s New York Film Festival.
Film at Lincoln Center, which presents the annual fete, on Tuesday announced the 32 films that comprise the main slate of the 61st edition. This year’s lineup includes new works from returning NYFF directors, such as Wim Wenders’s “Perfect Days,” Nuri Bilge Ceylan’s “About Dry Grasses” and Aki Kaurismäki’s “Fallen Leaves.” Several directors will make their festival debut, including Annie Baker with “Janet Planet,” Bas Devos with “Here,” Raven Jackson with “All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt,” Paul B. Preciado with “Orlando, My Political Biography,” Wang Bing with “Youth (Spring),” and Zhang Lu with “The Shadowless Tower.”
“The unsettled state of the industry is an unavoidable talking point these days, but my hope is that our festival, as it has done through its 61-year history, will serve as a reminder that the art of cinema is in robust health,” said Dennis Lim, artistic director of the New York Film Festival. “The filmmakers in this year’s main slate are grappling with eternal questions — about how movies relate to the world, about what it means to make art from life, about the most interesting ways to approach the contemporary moment and the historical past — and the answers they have proposed are thrilling in their variety, ingenuity, and urgency. We can’t wait for our audience, so vital to the festival experience, to discover these 32 new films.”
In addition to the main slate, New York Film Festival has lined up the North American premiere of a newly unearthed and restored short directed by filmmaker Agnès Varda and featuring Pier Paolo Pasolini while both were in town for the fourth New York Film Festival in 1966. It will precede two main slate features, “La Chimera” and “Pictures of Ghosts.”
As previously announced, Todd Haynes’ “May December” is the opening night film on Sept. 29, Sofia Coppola’s “Priscilla” is the centerpiece, and Michael Mann’s “Ferrari” will close the festival on Oct. 15.
See the full lineup below:
Opening Night
May December
Dir. Todd Haynes
Centerpiece
Priscilla
Dir. Sofia Coppola
Closing Night
Ferrari
Dir. Michael Mann
About Dry Grasses
Dir. Nuri Bilge Ceylan
All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt
Dir. Raven Jackson
All of Us Strangers
Dir. Andrew Haigh
Anatomy of a Fall
Dir. Justine Triet
The Beast
Dir. Bertrand Bonello
La Chimera
Dir. Alice Rohrwacher
Close Your Eyes
Dir. Víctor Erice
The Delinquents
Dir. Rodrigo Moreno
Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World
Dir. Radu Jude
Eureka
Dir. Lisandro Alonso
Evil Does Not Exist
Dir. Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
Fallen Leaves
Dir. Aki Kaurismäki
Green Border
Dir. Agnieszka Holland
Here
Dir. Bas Devos
In Our Day
Dir. Hong Sangsoo
In Water
Dir. Hong Sangsoo
Janet Planet
Dir. Annie Baker
Kidnapped
Dir. Marco Bellocchio
Last Summer
Dir. Catherine Breillat
Music
Dir. Angela Schanelec
Orlando, My Political Biography
Dir. Paul B. Preciado
Perfect Days
Dir. Wim Wenders
Pictures of Ghosts
Dir. Kleber Mendonça Filho
Poor Things
Dir. Yorgos Lanthimos
La Práctica
Dir. Martín Rejtman
The Settlers
Dir. Felipe Gálvez
The Shadowless Tower
Dir. Zhang Lu
Youth (Spring)
Dir. Wang Bing
The Zone of Interest
Dir. Jonathan Glazer