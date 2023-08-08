New York Film Festival Unveils 2023 Lineup: ‘Zone of Interest,’ ‘Poor Things,’ ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ and More

Cannes favorites including Jonathan Glazer’s searing drama “The Zone of Interest” and Justine Triet’s Palme d’Or winning crime thriller “Anatomy of a Fall” will play at this year’s New York Film Festival.

Film at Lincoln Center, which presents the annual fete, on Tuesday announced the 32 films that comprise the main slate of the 61st edition. This year’s lineup includes new works from returning NYFF directors, such as Wim Wenders’s “Perfect Days,” Nuri Bilge Ceylan’s “About Dry Grasses” and Aki Kaurismäki’s “Fallen Leaves.” Several directors will make their festival debut, including Annie Baker with “Janet Planet,” Bas Devos with “Here,” Raven Jackson with “All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt,” Paul B. Preciado with “Orlando, My Political Biography,” Wang Bing with “Youth (Spring),” and Zhang Lu with “The Shadowless Tower.”

“The unsettled state of the industry is an unavoidable talking point these days, but my hope is that our festival, as it has done through its 61-year history, will serve as a reminder that the art of cinema is in robust health,” said Dennis Lim, artistic director of the New York Film Festival. “The filmmakers in this year’s main slate are grappling with eternal questions — about how movies relate to the world, about what it means to make art from life, about the most interesting ways to approach the contemporary moment and the historical past — and the answers they have proposed are thrilling in their variety, ingenuity, and urgency. We can’t wait for our audience, so vital to the festival experience, to discover these 32 new films.”

In addition to the main slate, New York Film Festival has lined up the North American premiere of a newly unearthed and restored short directed by filmmaker Agnès Varda and featuring Pier Paolo Pasolini while both were in town for the fourth New York Film Festival in 1966. It will precede two main slate features, “La Chimera” and “Pictures of Ghosts.”

As previously announced, Todd Haynes’ “May December” is the opening night film on Sept. 29, Sofia Coppola’s “Priscilla” is the centerpiece, and Michael Mann’s “Ferrari” will close the festival on Oct. 15.

See the full lineup below:

Opening Night

May December

Dir. Todd Haynes

Centerpiece

Priscilla

Dir. Sofia Coppola

Closing Night

Ferrari

Dir. Michael Mann

About Dry Grasses

Dir. Nuri Bilge Ceylan

All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt

Dir. Raven Jackson

All of Us Strangers

Dir. Andrew Haigh

Anatomy of a Fall

Dir. Justine Triet

The Beast

Dir. Bertrand Bonello

La Chimera

Dir. Alice Rohrwacher

Close Your Eyes

Dir. Víctor Erice

The Delinquents

Dir. Rodrigo Moreno

Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World

Dir. Radu Jude

Eureka

Dir. Lisandro Alonso

Evil Does Not Exist

Dir. Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

Fallen Leaves

Dir. Aki Kaurismäki

Green Border

Dir. Agnieszka Holland

Here

Dir. Bas Devos

In Our Day

Dir. Hong Sangsoo

In Water

Dir. Hong Sangsoo

Janet Planet

Dir. Annie Baker

Kidnapped

Dir. Marco Bellocchio

Last Summer

Dir. Catherine Breillat

Music

Dir. Angela Schanelec

Orlando, My Political Biography

Dir. Paul B. Preciado

Perfect Days

Dir. Wim Wenders

Pictures of Ghosts

Dir. Kleber Mendonça Filho

Poor Things

Dir. Yorgos Lanthimos

La Práctica

Dir. Martín Rejtman

The Settlers

Dir. Felipe Gálvez

The Shadowless Tower

Dir. Zhang Lu

Youth (Spring)

Dir. Wang Bing

The Zone of Interest

Dir. Jonathan Glazer