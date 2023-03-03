New ‘Alien’ Movie Starts Filming in March, Reveals Cryptic Synopsis and Full Cast

20th Century Studios has announced new plot details, cast additions and production status for the latest “Alien” film.

While the premise for the yet-to-be-titled movie has been kept under wraps, the studio did reveal that the film will follow “a group of young people on a distant world, who find themselves in a confrontation with the most terrifying life form in the universe.”

Those who will be faced with the terrifying forms are David Jonsson (“Industry”), Archie Renaux (“Shadow and Bone”), Isabela Merced (“Rosaline”), Spike Fearn (“The Batman”) and Aileen Wu (“Away from Home”), all of whom will join the previously announced lead, Cailee Spaeny (“Mare of Easttown”).

In addition to the cast announcement, 20th Century Studios announced that the ninth film in the franchise will begin production on March 9 in Budapest.

Fede Alvarez, serves as the director, screenwriter and producer, following his direction of horror films, “The Girl in the Spider’s Web,” “Don’t Breathe” and the “Evil Dead” remake. Under the Scott Free banner, original “Alien” director, Ridley Scott serves as an executive producer with Michael Pruss (“Our Friend”). Scott and Pruss are joined by producers Brent O’Connor (“Bullet Train”), Elizabeth Cantillon (“Persuasion”) and Tom Moran (“The Donut King”).

The untitled project joins the prequel series, which first premiered in 2012, with “Prometheus,” followed by “Alien: Covenant.” The prequel series is the latest iteration, and follows the original series which began in 1979, with “Alien,” followed by “Aliens,” “Alien 3,” “Alien Resurrection,” and then the crossover series which began in 2004, with “Alien vs. Predator” and “Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem.”

While the production date has been announced for next week, the untitled project has yet to set a premiere date.