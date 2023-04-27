Netflix Shows Major Gains for Women of Color in Inclusion Study, Expands Pipeline Programs with Shondaland

Shonda Rhimes, creator of “Bridgerton” and the upcoming prequel series “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,” is known for creating powerful screen stories that center women (particularly, women of color) and a diverse range of characters of all gender, racial, ethnic and sexual identities.

But, as Rhimes began to focus on ensuring her Shondaland productions were equally diverse behind the scenes, she came to recognize a key role in that mission: the line producer.

“You look around the set and it’s great to have a Black director or a Black writer and Black actors and then the entire crew doesn’t really represent America or the world,” Rhimes said in a virtual symposium with Netflix chief content officer Bela Bajaria, chairman of Netflix films Scott Stuber, filmmaker Tyler Perry (“A Jazzman’s Blues,” “A Madea Homecoming”) and researcher Dr. Stacy Smith. “If you have a line producer who is on board with what you are feeling, then your crew is completely different. Your crew is completely representative of the world.”

That’s why Rhimes’ Shondaland and Netflix partnered on two DEIA programs – the Ladder program and the Producers Inclusion Initiative, which trains people from historically underrepresented communities as line producers within the studio system. Both programs are part of Netflix’s $100 million commitment to diversity and inclusion via their Fund for Creative Equity, founded in 2021.

After piloting the Ladder program on the set of “Bridgerton” season 2 and officially launching the program with six trainees on the set of “Queen Charlotte” in the U.K., Shondaland and Netflix, with the support of IATSE, will roll out the Ladder program in the U.S. this year on the upcoming series, “The Residence.” This round of the program will place 13 trainees in production and technical roles across multiple departments.

The new pipeline programs were revealed during a discussion about the latest study from Dr. Smith and the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative research team, which examines inclusion across Netflix’s scripted films and series from 2018 through 2021.

The team examined a total of 546 fictional English-language, Netflix original, live-action narratives (249 fictional films, 297 series) for this investigation. These projects were assessed for several inclusion metrics: gender, race and ethnicity (both in front of and behind the camera), as well as LGBTQ+ and disability representation. The USC Annenberg team was first approached by Netflix in 2019 and is set to complete the comprehensive study every two years, through 2026.

“We see notable gains this year, which should serve as an example to the rest of the entertainment industry. Inclusion is possible and necessary to reflect the world we live in,” Dr. Smith said in a video presentation laying out the research. “However, it’s essential to take an intersectional look across multiple identity groups to really understand where progress is being made, and where gains are desperately needed.”

Smith highlighted five findings from the study:

Netflix has achieved gender equality in leading roles for both film and series, with 55% of the content featuring a girl or woman as the lead or co-lead, with a near 15% gain in male creators and directors telling female-driven stories.

The company promotes women leaders behind the camera at a rate that is above the industry average. Women of color as series directors increased from 5.6% in 2018 to 11.8% in 2021, and over the last four years, Netflix has hired 16 women of color to direct films, when the same number of women have been hired to direct top grossing films in the last 16 years.

Netflix stories focus on people of color, achieving proportional representation of race and ethnicity of Black, Asian or multiracial leads and co-leads, though representation for Latino characters remains below population metrics. Gaps also persist for Middle Eastern/North African, Indigenous and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander communities.

Taking an intersectional look on screen and behind the camera reveals assets and deficits in terms of access and opportunity, with women of color as a priority as protagonists. Women of color have also increased significantly as series directors, increasing from 6% in 2018 to 12% in 2021, with similar gains observed for writers and creators.

Netflix’s LGBTQ+ and disability representation needs improvement.

In a blog post released with the study, Bajaria explained the importance of the research and what Netflix hopes to achieve by examining its metrics biennially.

“Growing up as an Indian girl in the UK, Zambia and later America, I noticed that nobody looked like me on TV or in the movies I loved and that no one was telling stories like mine. Soon after getting my foot in the door at a network and giving notes on dozens of scripts a month, I realized that my heritage is a superpower: it allows me to see stories from different perspectives,” Bajaria wrote. “We know that more inclusion behind the camera leads to better representation on screen.”

The panel also discussed disability representation, a metric where Netflix underperforms. While 27.2% of the U.S. population identifies as having a disability, the study showed the characters with disabilities have been underrepresented in Netflix films or series during this time period, with just 1.1% of all characters presenting a disability.

“I think this area is a huge growth opportunity for us and for the industry overall,” Bajaria said, noting Netflix’s partnership with the Inevitable Foundation and Easterseals via the Creative Equity Fund as the first step in doing the work to increase those numbers and provide their creatives the support they need to bring these stories to life both accurately and respectfully. “These partnerships are really the first way for us to do this and to have impact.”

To the question of what’s holding back disability representation in Hollywood, Rhimes answered from a creative’s perspective.

“I think we’ve spent a lot of time on my shows sort of jumping right in and trying really hard to make sure things are representative,” Rhimes said, “[But] even in my writers rooms, there’s a little bit of fear of getting it wrong. Instead of being afraid, you ask the questions, you do the research. People want to see people who look like them on screen.”

Click here to read the executive summary describing inclusion in Netflix’s original U.S. scripted films and series, or here for the full report.

Find more information here about Netflix’s Fund for Creative Equity, as the company has invested $29 million, partnered with 80 organizations and established more than 100 pipeline programs in 35 countries across the globe — including the newly announced Gold Producers Accelerator presented by Gold House, AUM and Netflix in the US; Canada’s imagineNATIVE Production Mentorship Program; India’s Netflix x Film Companion Take Ten Program; and Ukraine’s European Audiovisual Entrepreneurs (EAVE), House of Europe, the New York Film Academy and the Ukrainian Film Academy.