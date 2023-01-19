Netflix Picks Up Sundance Midnight Movie ‘Run Rabbit Run’ Starring Sarah Snook

Netflix has picked up rights in the U.S. and numerous international territories to “Run Rabbit Run,” the Sarah Snook-starring psychological horror/thriller that premieres Thursday night at Sundance. The streamer plans a 2023 release for the film, which shot in Australia.

Snook plays a fertility doctor who firmly believes in life and death, but when she notices her young daughter behaving strangely, she must challenge her own values and confront a ghost from her past.

“Succession” star Snook stars alongside Lily LaTorre, Damon Herriman and Greta Scacchi in the movie directed by Daina Reed, who has helmed TV episodes including “The Shining Girls” and “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Hannah Kent wrote the screenplay, with Sarah Shaw and Anna McLeish producing.

Executive producers are Nate Bolotin, Maxime Cottray, Nick Spicer and Aram Tertzakian of XYZ Films, Deanne Weir, Olivia Humphrey, Jack Christian, D.J. McPherson, Daina Reid, Sarah Snook, Jake Carter and Katie Anderson.

Netflix took rights in all territories with the exception of Benelux, Portugal, Eastern Europe, Middle East, Latin America, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Philippines, Nordics and Taiwan.

Filmed on location in Melbourne, regional Victoria and in South Australia’s Riverland region, “Run Rabbit Run” joins other Australian-made stories on Netflix’s slate including documentary “Puff: Wonders of the Reef,” the series “Heartbreak High” and crime drama “The Stranger.” Coming up, Netflix has the limited series adaptation of Trent Dalton’s Australian novel “Boy Swallows Universe,” the Jessica Watson biopic “True Spirit” and two Celeste Barber projects — the comedy special “Celeste Barber — Fine, Thanks” and dramedy series “Wellmania.”