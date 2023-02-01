‘Kill Boksoon,’ Berlin-Bound Netflix Korean Film, Drops Trailer, Sets Release Date

Netflix has unveiled a trailer for Berlin-bound action drama “Kill Boksoon,” with Jeon Do-yeon, previous winner of the best actress prize at Cannes, in the starring role.



The film sees Jeon as Gil, a single woman juggling the demanding and conflicting roles of professional killer and mother to a teenage daughter.



Despite her unblemished track record as an assassin, Gil hesitates about renewing her contract at the killing company where she is employed and decides to spend time finding out what is gnawing at her daughter. But complications are never far away, such as discovering her next target is at a parent-teacher meeting.



She also finds herself in competition with another hired gun (portrayed by “Peninsula” star Koo Kyo-hwan) and under pressure from her employers, portrayed Sul Kyung-gu (“Kingmaker,” “Book of Fish”) and E Som (“Samjin English Company Class”).



The movie will have its world premiere in the Berlinale Special section, which acts as a showcase for more mainstream entertainment than the art-house angles of its other sections. Netflix announced that it will upload the film for international viewing from March 31.



“Kill Boksoon” is produced by See At Film and directed by Byung Sung Hyun. Byung is known for previously delivering “The Merciless” and last year’s 1960’s-set political thriller “Kingmaker.”



Jeon is one of Korea’s most celebrated actors. In addition to her Cannes-winning role in Lee Chang-dong’s “Secret Sunshine,” she has credits that include “Happy End,” “Untold Scandal,” “You Are My Sunshine,” “The Housemaid,” and 2021 Cannes special screening title “Emergency Declaration.”

Jeon’s prize collection also includes Korea’s Grand Bell, Baek Sang Art, Cine 21 and Blue Dragon awards, kudos from the Asia Pacific Screen Awards and Asian Film Awards, as well as a lifetime achievement award from the Far East Film Festival in Udine.

Watch the trailer for “Kill Boksoon” here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pHIK8oJq9Gs

