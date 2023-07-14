Former TV Content Chief Cindy Holland Named CEO of Sister

Cindy Holland has been named the CEO of Sister, the production company started by media mogul Elisabeth Murdoch and “Chernobyl” producer Jane Featherstone. The veteran executive oversaw Netflix’s move into producing its own in-house content until she left the streamer in 2020. At Sister, she will oversee the company’s strategic direction and production output.

“I am delighted to join Sister at this exciting stage. The future is bright for well-positioned independent companies, and I love to build and support successful teams,” said Holland. “For years I’ve admired Jane Featherstone, and I am passionate about the artist-forward ethos that Liz has fostered at the Sister entertainment group.”

Holland is effectively replacing Stacey Snider, the former Fox and Universal executive, who launched Sister with Holland and Featherstone. Snider will produce several Sister projects, including “We Should Be Dancing,” a biopic about the Bee Gees, and “My Ex-Friend’s Wedding.”

“Cindy has been a transformational leader in the industry for many years. She’s the total package: strategic, curious and focused on impact. Cindy is exactly the person to help take us to the next level, and I’m really looking forward to working together,” said Murdoch in a statement.

“I’ve known Cindy a long time, and seen firsthand the passion she has for nurturing artists’ projects and creating a bigger vision,” said Featherstone. “I’m thrilled to welcome her and join forces to continue building Sister.”

At Netflix, Holland was involved in “House of Cards,” “Orange is the New Black,” “Stranger Things” and “The Crown.” She helped move the company from a DVD-by-mail business into a producer of media.

Puck first reported Holland’s hire.