Neon Buys Michael Mann’s ‘Ferrari,’ Racing Drama With Adam Driver Will Open in 2023

Neon has acquired “Ferrari,” the next film from Michael Mann. It will release the drama in theaters nationwide on Christmas Day. The film, Mann’s first since 2015’s disastrous “Blackhat,” will star Adam Driver as Enzo Ferrari and Penélope Cruz as his wife, Laura Ferrari.

The ensemble includes Shailene Woodley, Jack O’Connell, Sarah Gadon, Patrick Dempsey and Gabriel Leone. According to an official description, the film is set during the summer of 1957 and follows Enzo Ferrari as he deals with the possible bankruptcy of his company, as well as his stormy marriage and the death of his son. Against that backdrop, Ferrari wagers everything on one race, the 1,000-mile trek across Italy, the Mille Miglia.

“Michael Mann, one of the most innovative and influential filmmakers in American cinema, was moved by the power of this intensely dramatic story to persist for years to bring it to the big screen,” Neon founder Tom Quinn said. “‘Ferrari’ reaffirms Neon’s continued commitment to supporting visionary auteurs who push the boundaries of cinema. Working with Michael Mann on ‘Ferrari’ is a dream come true for Neon.”

Mann is one of the most respected moviemakers in the business, having created such classics as “Heat,” “The Insider” and “The Last of the Mohicans.” But his more recent movies have struggled at the box office, with “Blackhat” losing tens of millions and “Miami Vice” and “Public Enemies” failing to put up the numbers needed to justify their high cost. Despite that, apparently several studios were circling “Ferrari,” believing it could be an Oscar contender.

The deal for “Ferrari” was negotiated by Dan Friedkin, Ryan Friedkin and Quinn for Neon with CAA Media Finance and attorney Harold Brown of Gang Tyre Ramer & Brown on behalf of Mann. Neon’s releases include the Oscar-winning “Parasite” and the Oscar-nominated “Triangle of Sadness.”