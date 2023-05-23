Vertical Buys Serial Killer Thriller ‘Natty Knocks’ With Danielle Harris, Bill Moseley, Robert Englund (EXCLUSIVE)

Vertical has secured North America, United Kingdom, and Ireland rights to “Natty Knocks,” a new horror film from Dwight H. Little, the director of “Halloween 4.” The film’s casts includes a collection of horror all-stars such as Bill Moseley (“The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2”), Danielle Harris (“Halloween”) and Robert Englund (“A Nightmare on Elm Street”).

“Natty Knocks” unspools on Halloween Eve, as a small-town babysitter and the kids she is looking after struggle to survive a serial killer named Abner Honeywell. Vertical has slated the film for a day-and-date release on July 21.

The screenplay was penned by Benjamin Olson. The cast also includes Charlotte Fountain-Jardim (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Thomas Robie (“Insidious: The Last Key”), Noen Perez (“Grace and Frankie”) and Jason James Richter (“Free Willy”). The film’s executive producers are Amit Sarin and Vineesha Arora Sarin; producers are Jason Richer and Sandy Little.

Vertical SVP of Acquisitions Tony Piantedosi commented, “‘Natty Knocks’ immediately intrigued us given its collaboration of prolific horror icons who defined the genre for decades. The film is a testament to Dwight’s experience as a filmmaker, and we’re pleased that we were able to come on board for the project.”

“We couldn’t be happier that our indie thriller ‘Natty Knocks’ has found a perfect home with Vertical,” the producers added. “Vertical is doing great things with independent distribution and we can’t wait for audiences to see the entertaining movie our talented cast and director have delivered.”

Piantedosi negotiated the deal on behalf of Vertical, while Jordan Dykstra of Film Bridge International negotiated on behalf of the film.