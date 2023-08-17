Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie’s ‘The Curse’ and Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal’s ‘Foe’ to World Premiere at New York Film Festival

New York Film Festival will serve as the world premiere of Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie’s genre-defying series “The Curse,” led by Emma Stone; and Garth Davis’s science-fiction drama “Foe,” starring Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal.

They will screen as part of Spotlight, which Film at Lincoln Center describes as a selection of “significant and surprising films, one-of-a-kind presentations including adventurous portraits of creative minds, one-night only events with live musical accompaniment, bold short films by acclaimed directors, and probing documentaries.”

As previously announced, Bradley Cooper’s “Maestro” will hold its North American premiere on Oct. 2 as the Spotlight Gala screening. Additional highlights in Spotlight are Hayao Miyazaki’s “The Boy and the Heron”; a late-night showing of Harmony Korine’s “AGGRO DR1FT”; Richard Linklater’s existential comedy “Hit Man,” starring and co-written by Glen Powell; Sean Price Williams’s feature debut “The Sweet East”; and Trân Anh Hùng’s Cannes prize winner “The Taste of Things,” starring Juliette Binoche and Benoît Magimel.

Documentaries that will play in Spotlight include Joe Brewster and Michèle Stephenson’s Sundance-awarded “Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project”; Steve McQueen’s “Occupied City”; Errol Morris’ John le Carré portrait “The Pigeon Tunnel”; Frederick Wiseman’s “Menus-Plaisirs Les Troisgros”; and and Neo Sora’s “Ryuichi Sakamoto | Opus.”

The 61st edition of the New York Film Festival will take place from Sept. 29 through Oct. 15. As previously announced, director Todd Haynes’ soapy romantic drama “May December,” starring Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore, will be its opening night screening. Sofia Coppola’s biographical drama “Priscilla” has been tapped as the Centerpiece selection, and Michael Mann’s racing drama “Ferrari” is set to close the festival.