Natasha Henstridge Starring in ‘House of Abraham’ Opposite Lukas Hassel, Lin Shaye (EXCLUSIVE)

Natasha Henstridge will star in “House of Abraham,” an upcoming thriller that marks the feature film directing debut of award-winning short filmmaker Lisa Belcher. She joins a cast that includes Lukas Hassel (“The Blacklist“) and Lin Shaye (“Insidious”). Hassel wrote the script.

The film tells the story of Dee (Henstridge), a desperate woman who arrives at the “House of Abraham” to end her life with the help of Abraham (Hassel), who leads weekend retreats for those looking to bid a permanent farewell to the world. As the weekend progresses, it soon becomes clear Dee has a secret agenda that throws the weekend and its participants into unexpected and sinister chaos. Shaye plays Beatrice, Abraham’s trusted partner in hosting the retreats who is also hiding her own secrets.

Paul Merryman is producing “House of Abraham” alongside Belcher for Jump Rock Pictures. Filming on the project has already begun in Austin, Texas.

Henstridge’s credits include “Species” and “The Whole Nine Yards.” She just wrapped “Karma’s a Bitch” for Elizabeth Blake-Thomas and “Another Day in America” opposite Alexis Knapp and Paul Ben-Victor.

Hassel will next be seen in the limited series “Madness and Writers, the Untold Truth… Maybe. ” Shaye is presently working on a one-woman show called “Tripping on Life” that she has written and is co-producing to debut at the Fringe Festival in Los Angeles in June.

Henstridge is represented by Buchwald and managed by Atlas Artists. Hassel is represented by Barry Kolker and Josselyne Herman Saccio. Shaye is represented by Buchwald and managed by Rugolo Entertainment.