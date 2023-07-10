‘Napoleon’ Trailer: Joaquin Phoenix Transforms Into Ruthless French General in Ridley Scott’s Historical Epic

“Gladiator” star Joaquin Phoenix and director Ridley Scott have reunited to conquer one more historical military epic.

Sony and Apple have released the first trailer for “Napoleon,” directed by Scott and starring Phoenix as iconic French commander Napoleon Bonaparte.

According to the film’s official logline: “‘Napoleon’ is an original and personal look at Napoleon’s origins and his swift, ruthless climb to emperor, viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Joséphine. The film captures Napoleon’s famous battles, relentless ambition and astounding strategic mind as an extraordinary military leader and war visionary.”

Alongside Phoenix, “Napoleon” stars Vanessa Kirby as Empress Joséphine, Tahar Rahim as Paul Barras, Ben Miles as Caulaincourt, Ludivine Sagnier as Theresa Cabarrus, Matthew Needham as Lucien Bonaparte, Youssef Kerkour as Marshal Davout, Phil Cornwell as Sanson ‘The Bourreau,’ Edouard Philipponnat as Tsar Alexander, Paul Rhys as Talleyrand, John Hollingworth as Marshall Ney, Gavin Spokes as Moulins and Mark Bonnar as Jean-Andoche Junot.

In addition to reuniting with Phoenix, Scott reteams with “All the Money in the World” screenwriter David Scarpa, who penned the film. Scott also serves as a producer alongside Mark Huffam and Kevin J. Walsh; co-producers Winston Azzopardi, Raymond Kirk and Janine Modder and executive producer Aidan Elliott.

The Apple production is set to premiere exclusively in theaters this Thanksgiving weekend on Nov. 22, and will be available to stream on Apple TV+ at a later date.

Watch the first official trailer for “Napoleon” below.