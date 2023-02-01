Naomie Harris Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

Academy Award nominee Naomie Harris has signed with CAA for representation.

Harris’ performance in Barry Jenkins’ best-picture Oscar winner “Moonlight” earned her the best supporting actress award from the London Critics Circle and the National Board of Review, as well as Golden Globe, SAG, BAFTA and Academy Award nominations.

The British actor most recently starred in Showtime’s series “The Man Who Fell to Earth,” opposite Chiwetel Ejiofor, for creators Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet. In 2021, Harris starred in Andy Serkis’ “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” with Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams and Woody Harrelson. Then, she reunited with her “Moonlight” co-star Mahershala Ali for the critically acclaimed Apple original film, “Swan Song.” She’ll next be seen in the upcoming thriller “The Wasp.”

Harris’ breakthrough role came in Danny Boyle’s “28 Days Later,” followed by the filmmaker’s production of “Frankenstein”. In 2012, Harris joined the James Bond franchise, playing Eve Moneypenny in “Skyfall,” “Spectre” and “No Time to Die,” Daniel Craig’s final three turns as 007. After landing the major role, Harris then starred opposite Idris Elba in 2013’s “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom,” where she portrayed Nelson Mandela’s wife, Winnie Madikizela, earning nominations for an NAACP Image Award and two London Critics Circle nods for her performance.

Among her other notable credits are the limited series “The Third Day,” where she starred opposite Jude Law; Deon Taylor’s “Black and Blue,” for which she received an NAACP nomination; “Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle”; “Rampage”; “Collateral Beauty,” opposite Will Smith; “Southpaw”; “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest” and “At World’s End,” the second two installations of Gore Verbinski’s “Pirates” trilogy; Michael Mann’s “Miami Vice”; and the BBC miniseries “White Teeth.”

In addition to CAA, she continues to be represented by The Artists Partnership in the U.K. and Untitled Entertainment.