NAACP Image Awards: Beyoncé Wins Big on First Night of Virtual Ceremonies

Just weeks after becoming the most-awarded artist in the history of the Grammys, Beyoncé’s reign continued at the 54th annual NAACP Image Awards, where she added three more awards to her trophy case.

During Monday night’s non-televised virtual experience, Queen Bey was named this year’s outstanding female artist, while her hit record “Renaissance” won outstanding album and “Cuff It” took home the prize for outstanding soul/R&B song.

Beyoncé had been tied with Kendrick Lamar for the most nominations, with five apiece. Both artists were nominated in the outstanding music video/visual album category, but the trophy went to Rihanna for her “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” ballad, “Lift Me Up.” (The Marvel film was also awarded the outstanding soundtrack/compilation album prize.) Beyoncé’s fifth nomination came in the outstanding duo, group or collaboration (contemporary) category, but that award went to “Call Me Every Day” from Chris Brown feat. Wizkid, one of Brown’s two wins for the night. Brown also took home the prize for outstanding male artist for his album “Breezy”.

Beyoncé now has 25 NAACP Image Awards over the course of her career, including wins for entertainer of the year in 2004 and 2019. This year marks her fourth win for outstanding female artist, after taking home the trophy in 2015, 2017 and 2021, the year she broke the record for the most NAACP Image Awards in history. “Renaissance” is her fourth record to win in the outstanding album category — following the “Dreamgirls” soundtrack (2007), “Lemonade”(2017) and “Homecoming: The Live Album” (2020) — and “Cuff It” marks her first win for outstanding song – soul/R&B. She also has five NAACP Image Awards for outstanding duo or group with Destiny’s Child.

Throughout the week, the NAACP will award kudos during four virtual ceremonies, hosted by Khleo Thomas, that are live-streamed on NAACPImageAwards.net. Presenters for Monday night’s ceremony were Crystal Renee Hayslett, Echo Kellum and Jotaka Eaddy.

The virtual awards presentation, as well as the NAACP Image Awards fashion show luncheon on Thursday afternoon and non-televised awards dinner on Friday night, all lead up to the live telecast on Saturday evening.

The awards show will be broadcast from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif., airing at 8 p.m. ET on BET. It will also simulcast across Paramount Global networks (including BET HER, CBS, CMT, Comedy Central, LOGO, MTV, MTV2, Paramount Network, POP TV, Smithsonian, TV Land, and VH1).

Many of the top categories will be awarded during the ceremony — the first held in-person since February 2020 — including entertainer of the year, a category which boasts a quintet of multitalented Black women: Angela Bassett, Mary J. Blige, Quinta Brunson, Viola Davis and Zendaya.

The Image Awards celebrate artists within motion picture, television, music and literary categories, including streaming and other digital media. New this year are awards for outstanding hairstyling, outstanding make-up and outstanding costume design.

Leading the nominees in this year’s motion picture categories is “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” with 12 total nods, followed by “The Woman King” (which nabbed nine nominations), “Till,” (seven nominations), “Emancipation” (five nominations) and “A Jazzman’s Blues” (four nominations).

“Abbott Elementary” leads the TV race with nine nods, followed by “Black-ish” and “The Best Man: The Final Chapters,” which tied with seven each. TV dramas “Queen Sugar” and “P-Valley” were also well-represented with six nominations, a figured equalled by “From Scratch” and “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” in the TV movie, limited series or dramatic special race.

Here is a complete list of winners for the 54th NAACP Image Awards, which will be updated through the week:

Outstanding International Song

“No Woman No Cry” – Tems

Outstanding Jazz Album – Instrumental

“JID014 (Jazz is Dead)” – Henry Franklin, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Adrian Younge

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song

“Positive” – Erica Campbell

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album

“Kingdom Book One” – Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)

Silk Sonic – “Love’s Train”

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)

Chris Brown feat. Wizkid – “Call Me Every Day”

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

“Lift Me Up” – Rihanna

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” – Music From and Inspired By – Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis and Dave Jordan

Outstanding Male Artist

Chris Brown – “BREEZY” (Deluxe)

Outstanding Female Artist

Beyoncé – “Renaissance”

Outstanding Soul/R&B Song

“Cuff It” – Beyoncé

Outstanding Hip-Hop/Rap Song

“Hotel Lobby” – Quavo, Takeoff

Outstanding Album

“Renaissance” – Beyoncé