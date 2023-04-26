‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3’ Reunites the Family for Greek Vacation, With Souvlaki, Day Drinking and Romance

Break out the Windex!

Audiences at CinemaCon were treated to the first-ever trailer for “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3,” the latest chapter in the romantic comedy series about culture clashes, true love, bundt cakes and the many, many uses for Windex. The third entry picks up years after the original and follows the Portokalos family as they reunite a hop, skip and a jump away from their hometown of Chicago.

“A lot has happened since my big fat Greek wedding,” Nia Vardalos’ character says in a voice over. “My father passed away, and his last wish was for us to visit his childhood village in Greece and reconnect with our roots. So, we’re having a reunion.”

The trailer, which isn’t yet available to the public, begins as the Portokalos family packs their bags and travels overseas to find the friends and cousins (blood or otherwise) of Toula’s late father. Along the way, there’s plenty of souvlaki (though, yes, John Corbett’s Ian Miller is still a vegetarian), day drinking and romance to keep the clan going.

“This is one reunion we’ll never forget,” Toula says.

Vardalos also wrote and directed the film, which opens in theaters on Sept. 8. She stars alongside returning cast members of Corbett, Louis Mandylor, Elena Kampouris, Maria Vacratsis and Andrea Martin.

“My Big Fat Greek Wedding” debuted in 2002 and became a commercial smash, grossing $368 million on a $5 million budget. The story, about a young Greek American woman who falls in love with a man (who is not Greek, to the chagrin of her entire extended family), ignited a franchise, including the 2003 sitcom “My Big Fat Greek Life” and the 2016 feature film sequel “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2.” The second trip to the big screen wasn’t as enthusiastically received, grossing only $90 million worldwide on its $18 million budget. But it must have been successful enough to merit a threequel.

During its CinemaCon presentation, Universal also offered looks at Christopher Nolan’s sweeping drama “Oppenheimer,” Illumination’s animated adventure “Migration” and the “Fast and Furious” sequel “Fast X.”

Donna Langley, chairman of Universal’s Filmed Entertainment Group, touted the theatrical experience and expressed her gratitude for the “brilliant filmmakers who are making all those compelling movies all year round through your movie theaters.”