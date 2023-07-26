Music Video Director Colin Tilley Making Feature Debut With Horror Film ‘Somewhere in Dreamland’ Starring Whitney Peak (EXCLUSIVE)

Colin Tilley, the acclaimed director of music videos for Cardi B, Justin Bieber, and Nicki Minaj, will make his feature debut with “Somewhere in Dreamland.”

Production recently wrapped on the project, which stars Whitney Peak, from “Gossip Girl” and “Hocus Pocus 2,” as well as S. Epatha Merkerson (“Law & Order”), Golda Rosheuvel (“Bridgerton”), Finn Bennett (“True Detective”) and newcomer Laken Giles. Elisa Victoria penned the original graphic novel and the screenplay with Michael Tully.

The horror film follows Anna (Peak), who is grieving the sudden death of her parents when she relocates from New York to a small Florida town to live with the grandmother (Merkerson) she’s never met. Isolated, she falls in with some other teens, but when she becomes a bystander to a shocking act of violence, she finds herself ensnared by Mr. Sandman, who haunts bullies’ dreams before feasting on their eyeballs when they wake up. So that all sounds pretty grisly.

Tim Headington, Theresa Steele Page, Rachael Fung, and Nate Kamiya serve as producers. David Darby, Lauren Shelton, Elisa Victoria, and Susan Kirr serve as executive producers. WME is handling sales of “Somewhere in Dreamland.”

The film was produced and financed by Ley Line Entertainment, co-financiers and executive producers of the Oscar-winning film “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” and the production company behind the Tony-nominated Broadway show “& Juliet.” The company recently wrapped production on the feature film “On Swift Horses,” directed by Daniel Minihan and starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, Jacob Elordi, Will Poulter, Diego Calva, and Sasha Calle.

