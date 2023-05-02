Music Box Films Takes North America on Babak Jalali’s Sundance, SXSW Title ‘Fremont’

Music Box Films has acquired the North American distribution rights to “Fremont,” the critically acclaimed drama from Iranian-British filmmaker Babak Jalali.

The film, which premiered to much acclaim in the Sundance Film Festival’s NEXT section and later screened at SXSW, stars newcomer Anaita Wali Zada alongside Gregg Turkington and Jeremy Allen White.

“Fremont” follows mid-20s Afghan refugee Donya, played by real-life refugee Anaita Wali Zada, who is struggling to adjust to her new surroundings in Fremont, California. Working at a fortune cookie factory and having lonely dinners at a local restaurant, Donya finds it challenging to connect with the culture and people around her. However, an unexpected revelation leads her to use her cookies to build a bridge to the outside world.

Music Box Films plans to release “Fremont” theatrically later this year, followed by a home entertainment release. The film was produced by Marjaneh Moghimi, Sudnya Shroff, Rachael Fung, George Rush, Chris Martin and Laura Wagner. The sale of the film was negotiated by Brian Andreotti of Music Box Films and CAA Media Finance on behalf of the filmmakers, while Memento International is handling international sales.

“Quiet, tender, and deeply human, Fremont hails the arrival of a strikingly talented new performer in Anaita Wali Zada and loudly announces Jalali as a filmmaker whose ability to tell soulful stories with humor and grace demands attention,” said Brian Andreotti of Music Box Films. “With an impressive launch out of Sundance and SXSW, we’re thrilled to continue momentum and open this film theatrically to a wider U.S. audience later this year.”

Jalali added: “I’m so pleased that ‘Fremont’ will be distributed in North America by Music Box, a company I deeply admire for their support of independent cinema and continued commitment to theatrical distribution. I’m proud that Fremont will be part of their catalogue which includes many films I hold in the highest regard.”

Fung said: “We are thrilled to have found a partner in Music Box Films and are excited for audiences to see Fremont in theaters. We are grateful for their shared passion and belief in the power of storytelling to build and bridge communities.”

Jalali is represented by Christina Chou at CAA.