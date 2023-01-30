‘Murder Mystery 2’ Trailer: Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston Are Back in Action in Netflix Sequel

Netflix has dropped the first trailer for “Murder Mystery 2,” bringing back stars Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston for another thrilling adventure.

In “Murder Mystery 2,” Audrey and Nick Spitz (Aniston and Sandler) now run a struggling private eye agency when their friend, the Maharaja, gets kidnapped at his wedding, leaving the full-time detectives in the middle of an international abduction.

The 2019 “Murder Mystery” movie followed the Spitzes on a European vacation to refresh their marriage. However, their plans turned south when the cop and his wife were framed for murdering a billionaire, leading to an epic whodunnit adventure. The original film was massively successful, being streamed by over 30 million accounts in its first three days. It ended 2019 as Netflix’s most popular release, followed by “Stranger Things 3” in second place.

The “Murder Mystery” sequel’s cast includes returning actors Adeel Akhtar (Maharajah) and John Kani (Colonel Ulenga), with Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kuhoo Verma, Enrique Arce, Tony Goldwyn, Annie Mumolo and Zurin Villanueva joining the ensemble.

“Murder Mystery 2” was directed by Jeremy Garelick and written by James Vanderbilt, with Garelick providing revisions. Garelick’s directing portfolio includes “The Wedding Ringer” (2015), “The Binge” (2020) and “Best Worst Weekend Ever” (2018). Vanderbilt’s screenplays include “Truth” (2015), “White House Down” (2013), “Scream V” (2022) and the upcoming “Scream VI” (2023).

Both Sandler and Aniston produced the film using their respective banners of Happy Madison Productions and Echo Films, as well as Tripp Vinson (Vinson Films), James Stern (Endgame Entertainment) and Vanderbilt. Barry Bernardi, Kevin Grady, Kyle Newacheck, Tim Herlihy, Beau Flynn, Julie Goldstein and Lucas Smith all served as executive producers.

“Murder Mystery 2” will release March 31. Watch the trailer below.