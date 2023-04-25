Moviefone Media Signs Additional Theater Circuits to Expand Affiliate Content, Media and Ticketing Network (EXCLUSIVE) 

Moviefone today announced at CinemaCon the addition of several theater circuits to its affiliate content, media and ticketing network, Variety has exclusively learned.

CMX Cinemas, Santikos Entertainment, IPIC Theaters, National Amusements’ Showcase Cinemas and Cinema Labs will be added to ensure a seamless transition from the Moviefone Media platform to showtimes and ticketing at theaters across the U.S.

“The addition of these terrific, geographically diverse circuits enhances the ability of our multi-media network to refer our viewer, browser, fan or follower to purchase on the exhibitors’ platform,” said Cleveland O’Neal III, CEO of Moviefone Media. “Exhibitors are tremendous marketers for their brand, location, loyalty programs and more. We drive traffic to them and help in the acquisition of customers. We do not do the ticketing, they do. This completely simplifies the process and exemplifies the evolution of our legacy brand to a new win-win partnership with exhibitors.”

CMX Cinemas is one of the ten largest circuits in the U.S. with 322 screens operating across 29 locations in seven states. Santikos Entertainment has 121 screens at ten locations while IPic Theaters numbers 13 theaters in eight states from each coast. Finally, National Amusements’ Showcase Cinemas boasts 298 screens in 23 locations across multiple states.

They join AMC Theatres and Cinemark Theatres and B&B Theatres, Studio Movie Grill, Maya Cinemas, D’Place Entertainment and Texas Theatre circuits announced at ShowEast.

Moviefone was acquired by its CEO Cleveland O’Neal III in 2020, complementing his “Made In Hollywood” television brand which is in its 18th broadcast season on CBS, FOX, ABC and CW affiliate stations in over 94% of U.S. households. “Made In Hollywood powered by Moviefone,” available to stream on its Live TV FAST Channel, can be accessed via Redbox, Plex, TCL, Samsung TV Plus AU/NZ, Local Now, Freecast and its TV app available on Roku.