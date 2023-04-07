Morena Baccarin Says ‘Deadpool 3’ Return Is Up in the Air: ‘We Have Not Agreed on Terms,’ So ‘It May or May Not Work Out’

Is Morena Baccarin’s Vanessa Carlysle joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe? “It may or may not work out,” the actor said on a recent episode of the “Inside of You With Michael Rosenbaum” podcast. According to Baccarin, she’s being courted to star in the upcoming “Deadpool 3,” but talks have stalled because “we have not agreed on terms.” The sequel will be the first “Deadpool” movie set in the MCU.

“Firefly” actor Baccarin played Vanessa Carlysle, fiancée to Wade Wilson/Deadpool, in the first two “Deadpool” movies. Her character was killed off in the beginning of “Deadpool 2” in a satirical nod to “fridging,” a maligned storytelling device in which a female character is killed in order to forward the development of a male character.

But just because Vanessa died in “Deadpool 2” doesn’t mean she can’t be involved in “Deadpool 3.” After all, the MCU multiverse is now in play, and “Deadpool 3” is teaming Ryan Reynold’s foul-mouthed superhero with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. Jackman is returning as a different Wolverine than the one fans have followed since 2000’s “X-Men.” That Wolverine died in 2017’s “Logan,” and Jackman has stressed that “Deadpool 3” won’t mess with that timeline.

“Yeah, what is up with ‘Deadpool 3’? That’s a really good question,” Baccarin said on the podcast. “I have to be very diplomatic about what I say here. I’d like to be in it. They have called me about being in it. Right now, we have not agreed on terms, and everybody’s trying their best and doing their best. It may or may not work out. I don’t know.”

“I do think this movie, since Marvel-Disney acquired this ‘Deadpool’ universe, they’re trying to reinvent it a little bit,” Baccarin added. “This movie is going to be much more about Wolverine and Deadpool. So we’ll see. Hugh is going to be a huge part of it. I’m sure he’ll be great.”

Variety has reached out to Baccarin’s representative for additional comment.

New cast additions for “Deadpool 3” include Emma Corrin and “Succession” Emmy winner Matthew Macfadyen, while franchise regulars Karan Soni (Dopinder) and Leslie Uggams (Blind Al) are returning. Disney has “Deadpool 3” on the release calendar for Nov. 8, 2024.

Watch Baccarin’s full appearance on the “Inside of You” podcast in the video below.