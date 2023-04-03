‘Moana’ Live-Action Remake Set at Disney With Dwayne Johnson Returning

Dwayne Johnson announced a new live-action remake of “Moana” during the Disney 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Webcast on April 3.

“Humbled to say we’re bringing #MOANA’s beautiful story to the live action big screen! #MAUI changed my life (miss you grandpa) and I’m honored to partner with @DisneyStudios to tell our story thru the realm of music & dance, which at the core is who we are as Polynesian people,” Johnson tweeted as the announcement dropped.

Johnson spoke more during a pre-recorded segment with his daughters:

“We are so excited and happy to announce that a live action reimagining of ‘Moana’ is in the works. Moana, Grandma Tala, the music, the dance, Te Fiti, Pua the pig, the village, the beautiful powerful ocean and one more …what’s that guys? Oh, yours truly…Heihei the chicken! Kidding. Heihei is gonna be in it, but of course Maui will be in it too. Many of you may not know the brilliant team at Disney Animation, my partners, we found so much inspiration for Maui in the mana and the presence of my late grandfather, the legendary High Chief Peter Maivia. He would walk in light up the room — the energy, the tattoos, the hair, the bod. [sings with daughters] “When you’re starring at a demigod” Thank you. Sorry, I get caught up in the moment. So as you guys can see — perfect timing as the sun comes out — just how deep the story is for me, because in a way, when I bring Maui to life, I’m doing it in the spirit of my grandfather. So it’s still very early in the process. There’s so much more work to be done. But until then, there is one more thing that I need to kick this journey off right. Girls do want to get that special thing that Daddy needs? [Bring out his staff] Wow, you guys are daddy’s daughters. You are so strong. Thank you guys so much. We’re gonna go in the ocean. Yes. Oh, look at the love I have. Is Daddy Maui? No! You guys want ice cream? Yes! So Daddy is Maui.”