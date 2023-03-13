Mira Sorvino Slams Oscars for Excluding Father Paul Sorvino From In Memoriam Montage: ‘Baffling Beyond Belief’

Mira Sorvino is calling out the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences after her father, Paul Sorvino, was left out of the In Memoriam montage during the 2023 Oscars telecast. Mira, an Oscar winner herself for “Mighty Aphrodite,” called it “baffling beyond belief” that father Paul did not make the TV broadcast. She wrote on Twitter after the ceremony ended, “I for one am remembering Dad on this Oscars night…”

“It is baffling beyond belief that my beloved father and many other amazing brilliant departed actors were left out,” Mira then wrote on Twitter the day after the 2023 ceremony. “The Oscars forgot about Paul Sorvino, but the rest of us never will!!”

Other notable omissions from the broadcast were Anne Heche and Charlbi Dean, a star of best picture nominee “Triangle of Sadness.” The In Memoriam tribute during the televised ceremony ended with a QR code that brought viewers to the Oscars website, which included a longer list of names than what was shown in the broadcast. Paul Sorvino, Heche and Dean were all included on the website after being left out of the TV segment.

“Paul was not the only deserving soul left out, and a QR Code is not acceptable,” Paul Sorvino’s widow, Dee Dee, said in a statement to People magazine. “The Academy needs to issue an apology, admit the mistake and do better. Paul Sorvino deserves better, the audience deserves better. Is the Academy so jaded they forget people who are loved, who have given their hearts to this industry?”

“Shame on the Academy if this is not corrected,” Dee Dee continued. “Mistakes are made, this was a big one. Please do something to make it right.”

The Academy issued the following response to all of the backlash over omissions form the In Memoriam montage: “The Academy receives hundreds of requests to include loved ones and industry colleagues in the Oscars In Memoriam segment. An executive committee representing every branch considers the list and makes selections for the telecast based on limited available time. All the submissions are included on A.frame and will remain on the site throughout the year.”

Paul Sorvino died of natural causes last July at the age of 85. He was perhaps best known for his role as Sgt. Frank Cerreta on NBC’s “Law & Order,” as Mafia don Pail Cicero in Martin Scorsese’s beloved gangster film “Goodfellas” and as Kissinger in Oliver Stone’s “Nixon.”

It is baffling beyond belief that my beloved father and many other amazing brilliant departed actors were left out. The Oscars forgot about Paul Sorvino, but the rest of us never will!! https://t.co/dbgcfb1qy3 via @forthewin — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) March 13, 2023