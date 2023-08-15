Millie Bobby Brown Is ‘Ready’ for ‘Stranger Things’ to End, Says It’s Like Graduating High School: ‘It’s Time to Live Your Own Life’

Millie Bobby Brown said in a recently published interview with Women’s Wear Daily that she is ready for “Stranger Things” to end with its upcoming fifth season. Production on the final run of episodes has been delayed because of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Brown has been a fixture on “Stranger Things” as Eleven since its pilot episode, and the show’s popularity turned her and her young co-stars into global superstars.

“I think I’m ready,” Brown said about “Stranger Things” ending. “It’s been such a huge factor in part of my life, but it’s like graduating high school, it’s like senior year. You’re ready to go and blossom and flourish and you’re grateful for the time you’ve had, but it’s time to create your own message and live your own life.”

Brown’s co-star Gaten Matarazzo told Jimmy Fallon in a March interview that he’s living in “deep fear” of “Stranger Things” ending after its five-season run.

“There’s kind of an excitement there because you always want to wrap it up and see how these characters are going to finally develop one last time, and how they’re going to finish their journeys,” he said. “But also there’s like a deep fear. Not only has it been amazing, but it’s been pretty great job security for a while. Back to freelance.”

David Harbour shared similar thoughts to Discussing Film, saying, “What’s funny is when I started the show, I never ever wanted it to end. That’s why I love the show. I think it’s a great show, even if I wasn’t in it. Now we’re almost nine years from filming the first season, and I think it is time for it to end.”

Harbour continued, “But it is, of course, very bittersweet. You know, there’s a sadness there. But also, we’ve all grown up. It is time for us to leave that nest and try other things and different projects. And to let the Duffer Brothers try different things as well. I mean, those guys are so talented. I want to see what they come up with next. So it is bittersweet, but it’s definitely time.”

Unlike Brown, Finn Wolfhard told Uproxx in January he was “not ready” for “Stranger Things” to end, although he admitted that it “would be ridiculous” if the show went on longer than five seasons.

“I think the Duffer brothers figured out, I would imagine, a perfect ending in five,” Wolfhard said. “We didn’t even know if we’d do two. So, we’re happy that people still are around and want to watch it. But yeah, I’m excited. Four was huge in scale, but I think I’d like to see the fifth season draw back on more of the dynamics of Season 1 and sort of be a little more contained, but also still be gigantic. I hope we kind of get an ending for each character that’s pretty satisfying for fans.”

Production on “Stranger Things 5” will most likely begin in 2024.