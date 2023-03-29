Mike Myers ‘Knows Nothing About’ a ‘Love Guru’ Crew Member Being Fired for Looking Him in the Eyes, Says Actor’s Rep

Mike Myers “knows nothing” about a recent claim that alleges he had a crew member on “The Love Guru” fired because he looked at him straight in the eyes. Vancouver radio DJ Jay Brody caused a stir on social media when he shared a video of Keanu Reeves helping move production equipment on the set of “John Wick: Chapter 4.”

“People saying that ‘[Keanu] shouldn’t be praised for helping’ have no idea what it’s like working in film,” Brody posted on Twitter. “Mike Myers had me fired off the set of ‘The Love Guru’ because I made eye contact with him, and I was there as his bodyguard…give Keanu his roses.”

Brody later clarified in a follow-up video that he was not Myers’ direct bodyguard on set but worked for the film security unit on the set of “The Love Guru,” Myers’ infamous 2008 flop co-starring Jessica Alba and Justin Timberlake.

“Years ago, I was working in film security,” Brody said in the video. “I got a call from a company that hired out guards and they said, ‘Do you want a job on the film “The Love Guru?”‘ and I was like, ‘Sure, what will I be doing?’ [and they said], ‘You’ll be basically guarding Mike Myers’ trailer on the film set, wherever they go.’ Sounds easy enough, I’ve done this before. They’re like, ‘Here’s the catch, can’t look at him.’ I’m like, ‘I need to look at him to see him to be his bodyguard.’ They’re like, ‘If you look at him, you’re going to get fired.'”

Brody continued, “I’m sitting on the set, first day, first hour, we don’t know what [Myers] he looks like [in costume] yet. And I just see a man approaching in a long wig, a fake beard, and I’m like, I think that’s Mike Myers. I look down to not look at him because I don’t want to get fired, but I realized I can’t just let anyone into the trailer, so I look up, I catch his eye for a second, I give him a nod to let him know I’m cool, and I look away, and within an hour I get a phone call letting me know that I’m fired and I have to get off set because I broke this weird rule.”

A representative for Mike Myers told Entertainment Weekly, “Mike knows nothing about this. Not aware of anyone being hired or fired.” When asked for additional comment, Myers’ representative directed Variety to the “accurate” quotes published by EW.

“The Love Guru” is one of Myers’ most infamous flops. The comedy stars Myers as the Guru Pitka, who, in an attempt to rise above Deepak Chopra to become the No. 1 guru in the world, agrees to fix the love life of a Toronto Maple Leafs hockey player so that the team can get back on track and win the Stanley Cup. “The Love Guru” was a box office bomb, grossing $40 million worldwide on a production budget in the $60 million range. The film also won three Razzie Awards, including worst picture.