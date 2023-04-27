Michael Keaton Asked ‘The Flash’ Director to Take Photos of Him in the Batsuit So He Could Show His Grandson: ‘Very Emotional’

“The Flash” director Andy Muschietti recently told IGN that Michael Keaton was overcome with emotions on set when he first stepped into the Batcave, which the production design team created in full on the studio lot. The moment marked Keaton’s first time in the Batcave in nearly 30 years, as “The Flash” is his first time playing Batman/Bruce Wayne since 1992’s “Batman Returns.”

“When [Keaton] arrived to the set, the Batcave was already finished and it was lit and everything,” Muschietti said. “He stayed like this [eyes wide] for a while. I didn’t want to interrupt him. I just wanted for him to take it in. Who knows what was going on there? But something was going on there.”

Muschietti said he even got a request from Keaton to snap a photo of him in the Batsuit.

“It was funny because at one point during the scene where we shot him in the full suit, he was like, ‘Can you take a picture? It’s for my grandson,'” Muschietti said. “It was one of those moments where he really showed something was inside that was very emotional.”

Warner Bros. screened “The Flash” for the first time in its entirety at CinemaCon, where Keaton earned unanimous praise for his return as Batman. The film’s most recent trailer delighted fans as Keaton is heard reprising his famous quote from 1989’s “Batman”: “You wanna get nuts? Let’s get nuts.”

“It seemed like fun,” Keaton told Variety last year about signing on to “The Flash” and playing Batman for a third time. “I was curious what it would be like after this many years. Not so much me doing it — obviously, some of that — but I was just curious about it, weirdly, socially. This whole thing is gigantic. They have their entirely own world. So, I like to look at it as an outsider, thinking ‘Holy moly!’”

Keaton added about “The Flash” movie, “The writing was actually really good. So I thought, why not? It’s cool to drop in and I’m curious to see if I can pull it off.”

“The Flash” is set to open in theaters nationwide June 16 from Warner Bros.