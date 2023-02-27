Michael B. Jordan Meets Reporter at ‘Creed III’ Premiere Who ‘Teased Him all the Time’ in High School: ‘I Was the Corny Kid, Right?’

Michael B. Jordan came face to face with one of his high school bullies during a recent “Creed III” premiere event. “The Morning Hustle” radio show host Lore’l revealed on a recent episode of her “Undressing Room” podcast that she attended high school with Jordan and was one of many students who teased the then-aspiring actor for his name.

“You know what’s so crazy? I went to school with Michael B. Jordan at a point in life,” Lore’l said on the podcast (via NME). “And to be honest with you, we teased him all the damn time because his name was Michael Jordan. Let’s start there, and he was no Michael Jordan.”

“He also would come to school with a headshot,” she added. “We lived in Newark, that’s the hood. We would make fun of him like, ‘What you gonna do with your stupid headshot!?’ And now look at him!”

Jordan and Lore’l later met in person at the “Creed III” premiere. “We go way back, all the way back to Chad Science [Academy] in Newark,” she told the actor.

“Oh yeah, I was the corny kid, right?” Jordan responded, playfully calling her out.

“No, you did not hear me say that! I said we used to make fun of the name,” Lore’l said.

“I heard it,” Jordan said. “I heard it. It’s all good. What’s up?”

Lore’l then admitted to the actor, “But yeah, [you are] obviously killing things out here…you’re not corny anymore.”

“Creed III” not only marks Jordan’s third go-around playing boxing champion Adonis Creed, but it also marks the actor’s feature directorial debut. The sequel, which pits Jordan’s character against Jonathan Majors, has earned critical acclaim. Variety film critic Owen Gleiberman called the film a “rock solid sequel” in his review, adding, “In a sports drama that feels like a thriller, Jonathan Majors once again proves his mettle as Adonis’ ominous friend-turned-boxing-foe…the film, directed with impressive first-time flair by its star, Michael B. Jordan, is infused with a different flavor.”

“Creed III” opens in theaters nationwide March 3.