‘The Beasts’ Wins Three Prizes, Including Top Jury Award, at Miami Film Festival

Rodrigo Sorogoyen’s “The Beasts” (Spain), Lilo and Camilo Vilaplana’s “Plantadas” (U.S.), Hansel Porras Garcia’s “Febrero” (U.S., Cuba), Chandler Levack’s “I Like Movies” (Canada) and Pavel Giroud’s “The Padilla Affair” (Cuba, Spain) were among the winners at the 40th edition of Miami Dade College’s Miami Film Festival, which ran March 3-12.

“The Beasts,” won the festival’s top awards, including the top jury prize, the $25,000 Knight Marimbas trophy and the Rene Rodriguez Critics nod. In addition to the two awards, “The Beasts” composer, Oliver Arson was recognized for his soundtrack and awarded the Alacran Music in Film Award, he was selected by Art of Light (Composer) Award honoree Nicholas Britell.

“Febrero” and “Plantadas” both were awarded $45,000 for the ​​Knight Made in MIA Film Award after the two made their world premieres.

In addition “Plantadas” received the Audience Feature Film Award, while Aitch Alberto’s “Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe” and Porras Garcia’s “Febrero” received first and second runner-up nods, respectively. The Jordan Ressler First Feature Award recognized Levack’s “I Like Movies,” which received $10,000.

“The Padilla Affair,” received the Documentary Achievement Award, Jorge A. Solino’s “El Trueno y el Viento” and Nicole Newnham’s “The Disappearance of Shere Hite” came in second and third place, respectively.

The shorts that were awarded include, Cristine Brache’s “Carmen” (Australia, France), Emilio Subía’s “Nanos” (U.S.), Marleen Valien’s “Not the 80s” (Germany) and Michael J. Ruiz-Unger’s “Save the Flea” (U.S.). “Carmen” was awarded $10,000 and the Knight Made in MIA Short Award; “Nanos” was awarded $4,000 and the Miami Intl. Short Film prize; “Not the 80s” received $2,500 and the Goya Quick Bites trophy and “Save the Flea” received the Audience Short Film Award.