Why Do the Oscars Reject Horror? Mia Goth Says It’s ‘Very Political’ and ‘A Change Is Necessary’ After ‘Pearl’ Shut Out

Another round of Oscar nominations arrived this week and proved once again the Academy’s ignorance when it comes to horror. Jordan Peele’s “Nope” was completely shut out of the nominations despite critical acclaim and over $100 million at the box office. Ti West’s “X” and “Pearl” were also missing. The latter title is home to a performance by Mia Goth that earned some of the best reviews of 2022, and yet the Academy’s resistance to the horror genre meant Goth was never a serious contender.

“I think that it’s very political,” Goth recently told “Jake’s Takes” when asked about her “Pearl” Oscar snub and the Academy’s continual rejection of horror. “It’s not entirely based on the quality of a project per se. There’s a lot going on there and a lot of cooks in the kitchen when it comes to nominations. Maybe I shouldn’t say that, but I think that’s true. I think a lot of people know that.”

“A change is necessary,” Goth added. “A shift should take place if they wanted to engage with the wider public. I think it would be of benefit, really, [to nominate horror movies].”

The Academy has recognized horror projects in the past. “The Silence of the Lambs” won best picture, while Peele won best original screenplay for “Get Out.” That film also picked up nominations for best director and best picture, as did “The Sixth Sense.” But a horror film being recognized by the Academy still feels like an exception to the rule.

Some thought “Pearl” might pick up awards season traction after Martin Scorsese came forward with a glowing review of the West-directed horror melodrama. The director shared: “‘Pearl’ makes for a wild, mesmerizing, deeply — and I mean deeply — disturbing 102 minutes. West and his muse and creative partner Mia Goth really know how to toy with their audience… before they plunge the knife into our chests and start twisting. I was enthralled, then disturbed, then so unsettled that I had trouble getting to sleep. But I couldn’t stop watching.”

Goth recently joined Variety in Sundance to promote her new movie “Infinity Pool” and reflected on the viral success of “Pearl,” which has been defined by the actress’ “I’m a star” meltdown.

“I knew it was an important moment in the script,” Goth said. “I didn’t necessarily know how big it was going to be. I don’t really like to think through the scenes in too much detail, to be honest. I do all of my prep, but I honestly think that my body always has far better ideas than my head does.”

Goth and West will conclude their “X”-“Pearl” trilogy with the upcoming “MaXXXine.”