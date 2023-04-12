×
 
Mia Goth Joins Marvel’s ‘Blade’ With Mahershala Ali

Mia Goth Variety Sundance Studio 2023
Ryan Pfluger for Variety

After a massive year in 2022 with back-to-back buzzworthy performances in “Pearl” and “X,” Mia Goth has added a role in the MCU to her resume, joining Marvel’s “Blade.”

The Marvel Studios film, starring Oscar winner Mahershala Ali as the title vampire slayer, is currently in production, directed by Yann Demange (“Lovecraft Country,” “White Boy Rick”) from a script by Emmy nominee Michael Starrbury, which is said to be “darker than most MCU movies.” Goth joins a star-studded cast which also includes Aaron Pierre and Delroy Lindo.

“Blade” is currently slated to hit theaters on Sept. 6, 2024.

Goth is represented by WME and Curtis Brown.

Deadline was first to report news of her casting. Marvel had no comment.

More to come…

