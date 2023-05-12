Mel Gibson to Direct Suspense Film ‘Flight Risk,’ Starring Mark Wahlberg

Controversial Hollywood figures and “Father Stu” co-stars Mel Gibson and Mark Wahlberg are teaming for another film, with Gibson back in the director’s chair for the first time since “Hacksaw Ridge.”

Gibson is helming “Flight Risk” for Lionsgate, which will be taking the project to Cannes. Davis Entertainment is producing, alongside Gibson and Bruce Davey through their Icon Productions.

The logline says that Wahlberg will be starring as “a pilot transporting a dangerous criminal for trial.”

“We love the undeniable electric pairing of Mel Gibson and Mark Wahlberg,” Joe Drake, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said in a statement. “These world-class talents combining for this dynamic, character-driven film will make Flight Risk one of the most suspense-filled, must-see events of the year.”

Lionsgate acquired the worldwide distribution rights via Lauren Bixby and Christopher Davis, who negotiated on behalf of the studio. Alex Lebovici of Hammerstone studios is serving as executive producer and is financing. Neil Sacker of Sacker Entertainment Law and Alex Lebovici negotiated the deal on behalf of the producers.

In 2021, Gibson teased that he would return to directing to helm the fifth chapter of the “Lethal Weapon” franchise at an event in London.

“[Franchise director Richard Donner] was developing the screenplay and he got pretty far along with it. And he said to me one day, ‘Listen kid, if I kick the bucket, you will do it.’ And I said: ‘Shut up,’” Gibson said. “He did indeed pass away, but he did ask me to do it, and, at the time, I didn’t say anything. He said it to his wife and to the studio and the producer. So, I will be directing the fifth one.”