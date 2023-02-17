The Unrated Cut of ‘M3GAN’ Hits Peacock This Month

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

The beautifully creepy android doll from “M3GAN” is shimmying her way into your home. The unrated cut of the satirical sci-fi horror film will begin streaming exclusively on Peacock starting Feb. 24.

Directed by Gerard Johnstone and produced by Jason Blum (“Get Out,” “BlacKkKlansman”) and James Wan (“Saw,” “Insidious,” “The Conjuring”), the film stars Alison Williams as Gemma, a brilliant toy company roboticist who creates a lifelike doll programmed with artificial intelligence to be a child’s greatest companion. But things take a tragic turn when Gemma becomes the unprepared caretaker of her newly orphaned niece and brings home the humanoid doll to keep her company.

A real actor Armie Donald plays M3GAN (short for Model 3 Generative Android), while her angelic voice is provided by Jenna Davis.

“’M3GAN,’ as you may have gathered, is overly steeped in pop-culture role models, but in its trivial way it’s a diverting genre film, one that possesses a healthy sense of its own absurdity,” wrote Variety film critic Owen Gleiberman in his review. “You don’t have to take the movie seriously to enjoy it as a high-kitsch cautionary tale for an age when technology, especially for kids, is becoming the new companionship.”

“M3GAN” is the latest addition to Peacock’s growing library of films, including “Armageddon Time,” “Spoiler Alert,” “Tár,” “Violent Night,” “She Said,” “Ticket to Paradise,” “Bros” and “Nope.” In order to access their full library, you can sign up for their Premium plan starting at $4.99/month.

Stream “M3GAN” on Peacock starting Feb. 26.

M3GAN $4.99/Month Buy Now